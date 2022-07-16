ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Harry Higgs fighting for his job at Barracuda Championship

PGA Tour
 3 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Harry Higgs has supporters everywhere he goes. As he approached the 18th green of Saturday’s third round at the Barracuda Championship, the third-year PGA TOUR pro known by some as “Big Beautiful” was greeted with raucous applause and chants of “Harry Higgs! Harry...

www.pgatour.com

PGA Tour

Martin Laird secures FedExCup Playoffs berth at Barracuda

TRUCKEE, Calif. – It had been two-plus years since Martin Laird had the whole family together at a PGA TOUR event – wife Meagan and two elementary school-aged kids, Jack and Hannah. The Laird family built a vacation around the Barracuda Championship, and the competitive result worked out...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Trail accident during Tevis Cup leaves horse dead; 2 others injured in falls

A horse died in an accident during the Tevis Cup ride Saturday. Susie Kramer and her horse, Steel, were involved in the accident between Last Chance, at the 50-mile mark, and Swinging Bridge. Steel, a 12-year-old Arabian, was being led by Kramer through a narrow part of the trail when he stepped into a bad spot and fell, Race Director Chuck Stalley said in an interview with the Auburn Journal on Monday. By the time Kramer reached Steel, he had passed, Stalley said.
AUBURN, CA
Truckee, CA
Sports
City
Greenwood, CA
City
Truckee, CA
Local
California Sports
cdcgamingreports.com

Frank Floor Talk: Sitting beats standing

Last month, Gary Platt Manufacturing in Reno, NV celebrated a production triumph: one million casino chairs. The event was noteworthy on its own, and it gained coverage in regional media and here on CDC Gaming Reports. But this ceremony was representative of far more. It focused attention on one of the key developments that elevated slot machines from a table game amenity into today’s major source of casino revenue.
RENO, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Watch the rescue of a horse that fell from trail during race in California forest

Crews rescued a horse that fell from a forest trail during a race this past weekend, eventually airlifting the animal out of the woods, officials said. The animal fell over the edge of the trail during the Tevis Cup Race, a 100-mile endurance ride held in El Dorado and Placer counties, on Sunday, July 17, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire NEU.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But with a decade...
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Tanya Soule of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 547 Sugarpine, Incline Village, NV For 11.5M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 547 Sugarpine, Incline Village, Nevada, for $11.5 million representing the seller and buyer, Tanya Soule. Enjoy panoramic lake views from every level in this low-elevation Lake Tahoe home. Spanning almost 1/2 acre in Incline Village, meticulous grounds greet you on this street-to-street lot. Wood-encased steel beams lift high ceilings of magnificently designed and fully furnished home with style. Private In-law/au pair quarters offer separate entry. Second master suite accommodates main level living and elevator moves through each level. Home offices inspire working from home with lake views. Living and entertaining spaces flow throughout from grand living room to movie theater, family/game room with bar, pool table, card table, and sauna. Radiant heated decks invite a BBQ and relaxation in a hot tub under the stars. Gardens beckon with custom water features, fire pit and bocce ball/corn hole courts. Heated drive, 6 fireplaces, generator, 2 new Lochinvar boilers, and 4-car garage welcome you home during Tahoe winters.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Truckee Ice Creamery: Delectable, dreamy concoctions

On a bright June morning, I rolled in to Little Truckee Ice Creamery at the west end of Donner Lake. Usually, I try to wait until after noon to indulge my ice cream addiction, but my assignment called for interviewing the owner, Kenny Blum, and tasting the day’s flavors before the shop opened at 1 pm.
TRUCKEE, CA
thetahoeweekly.com

3 Days: 3 Festivals on South Shore

July 22 | Bluegrass and Beyond | 2 p.m. July 23 | Bass Camp Festival | 3 p.m. July 24 | Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival | 1 p.m. Hard Rock Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena | Stateline, Nev. A trio of music festivals plunge South Shore into a kaleidoscope of sonic...
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Bear canisters now required for overnight trips in Desolation Wilderness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An order is now in place to reduce negative human-bear interactions. The Lake Tahoe Forest Service is requiring bear canisters for overnight visitors heading to Desolation Wilderness. “In recent years, the bears in Desolation Wilderness have become more aggressive in their search for food,” said Lisa...
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Genoa man drowns in Lake Tahoe’s Marla Bay

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Family day on Lake Tahoe ended in tragedy Monday when a Genoa man fell into the water and never resurfaced, authorities reported on Tuesday. William Dunham, 79, had taken his wife, son, and two grandchildren out on the lake for the day. After his son and grandchildren were dropped off on shore, Dunham and his wife returned to secure the boat to a buoy in Marla Bay. Dunham went into the water and did not resurface, said Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Eric Guevin.
GENOA, NV
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe National Forest to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe National Forest is initiating Stage 1 fire restrictions on Wednesday, July 20, due to ongoing drought and warming conditions, officials announced on Tuesday. Under Stage 1 restrictions, the public can still build or maintain a fire, campfire, or charcoal briquette fire in established fire...
TRUCKEE, CA
SFGate

Dog leads rescue team to injured owner camping in Tahoe National Forest

A man’s dog came to his rescue earlier this week after leading search and rescue teams to where he had fallen 70 feet and injured himself, CBS Sacramento reported. The dog’s 53-year-old owner was camping in Tahoe National Forest when he took the fall, breaking his hip and ribs. CalFire called on the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office for help from 25 search and rescue volunteers in order to locate him, according to a Facebook post made by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Injured Hiker Airlifted From Auburn State Recreation Area

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A helicopter lifted an injured hiker to safety Tuesday in the Auburn State Recreation Area. Cal Fire officials say that the hiker was reported injured near Tamaroo Bar along the North Fork American River. Members of Cal Fire’s Technical Rescue Team and other crews stabilized the hiker who was then airlifted to a nearby ambulance, which drove the hiker to a local hospital for treatment. No word was given on the hiker’s condition. The Auburn State Recreation Area is roughly 40 miles northeast of Sacramento.
AUBURN, CA

