Stray, the adorable cat game with just a touch of horror, has finally released, and the highly anticipated game has all sorts of achievements for those who like to hunt them. There are 25 achievements in Stray for trophy hunters to collect. Many of them can be completed in the first playthrough of the game, and it is recommended to get as many as you can throughout your first playthrough. The chapter select feature takes you to the beginning of the chapter, which means to get certain achievements, you may need to play through some story before you can get to the spot the achievement is locked behind.

