Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Neoteric NTRC, rising 1278%. Bitcoin settled into a holding pattern on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation figures that could inject fresh volatility. The largest cryptocurrency held at about $19,500 in Asian trading, little changed on the day but nursing a drop of 11% since the end of last week. Global markets were also becalmed as investors took a deep collective breath in the countdown to the inflation data writes Bloomberg.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO