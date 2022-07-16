Wentzville mayor to hold public safety meeting to tackle ongoing bullying

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO