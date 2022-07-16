ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Wentzville mayor to hold public safety meeting to tackle ongoing bullying

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENTZVILLE, Missouri (KMOV) — The City of Wentzville is stepping up to tackle bullying inside and outside the school district. “It’s been going on since I was a kid. Bullying has been going on for years, but you get to a point where it’s no longer...

abc17news.com

mymoinfo.com

New Jefferson County Health Department Communications Specialist

The Jefferson County Health Department has a new Communications Specialist. Tristan Johnson has been in the position for a little more than two months. Prior to working for the health department, Johnson was teaching at St. Louis University and he is currently working on getting his Masters Degree in Communication.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Aldermanic President candidate Green questions Coatar's 'appalling' conflict of interests

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The candidates running to become St. Louis' next Board of Aldermen President are already running against -- or away from -- the cloud of corruption hovering over the office after the U.S. Attorney's Office brought bribery charges against former president Lewis Reed, and former aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins Muhammad last month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington family sues St. Louis Archdiocese, claim Our Lady of Lourdes staff discriminated against child with learning disability

A Washington family is suing the Archdiocese of St. Louis in federal court, claiming their children were discriminated and retaliated against. Also named as defendants are Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and School, where a child, identified in court records as “L.B.,” went to school from 2016 to 2018, when L.B. and two siblings were expelled.
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

‘Lives are at stake’ | South Grand community fed up with reckless driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The South Grand Community said they are fed up with the constant reckless driving and Friday night’s hit-and-run was the last straw. “It was a super traumatic event for the entire community and it’s not the first time something like this has happened on South Grand,” Danni Eickenhorst said. She’s the owner of Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Woman Charged in St. Louis’ Deadliest Mass Drug Overdose Dies

Chuny Ann Reed, 47, died early Monday at a hospital in Illinois after becoming gravely ill five days earlier while incarcerated at a detention center in Pulaski County, Illinois. Reed was awaiting trial in St. Louis on a federal charge of distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine resulting in bodily injury...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Inmate found dead at Franklin County jail

A Washington man died Saturday in the Franklin County Jail, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. At around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies reportedly found James R. Flynn, 33, an inmate at the jail “deceased with evidence suggesting he hung himself,” according to the press release. The release said deputies initiated CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and pronounced Flynn dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Back On Track In Kirkwood

Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons was excited to announce at the July 7 council meeting that Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will return to full service starting on Monday, July 18, thanks to $13 million from Missouri House Bill 3004. The route includes the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110...
KIRKWOOD, MO
KAKE TV

Metal detectors installed at Missouri Hospital after stabbing

BRIDGETON, Missouri (KMOV) -- An area hospital is adding new security measures after a patient stabbed a nurse and paramedic earlier this week. DePaul Hospital announced it has installed a metal detector in the emergency department. A spokesperson says the hospital will also add an armed security guard in the ER.
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Louis aldermen approve abortion travel fund; MU engineering administrator charged

St. Louis aldermen approved a bill Friday to provide the city's residents seeking out-of-state abortions with travel and logistical aid. The package will use federal COVID-19 relief money to fund a $1 million program for travel and child care costs, $500,000 for reproductive health care services and $250,000 for grants. Some aldermen expressed concern after Attorney General Eric Schmitt threatened to file a lawsuit against the city for the program. Mayor Tishaura Jones praised its passage, and plans to sign the legislation. In real estate news, the housing market is beginning to cool off in some parts of the state. St. Louis lenders are expecting the pace of new mortgages to slow due to high interest rates, which may open an opportunity for younger and first-time home buyers to purchase a home. The 30-year average rate for a fixed-rate mortgage was 5.51% Thursday, up from 2.88% one year ago. And, demolitions across Missouri are sending thousands of tons of waste to the state's landfills. In Columbia, where the University of Missouri has 12 demolition projects planned, between 5,000 and 6,000 cubic yards of demolition debris ended up in the landfill last year. Projects across the country produced 600 million tons of debris in 2018 and put 145 million tons into landfills.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff’s office investigating stealing cases throughout the county

(Jefferson County) Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Guffey Elementary School in the Fox C-6 School District for a burglary that occurred during the evening on July 8th. The school principal received notification from an alarm at the school and that’s when she responded to the building. Sheriff’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Juvenile arrested for allegedly breaking into Guffey Elementary

A juvenile has been arrested for reportedly breaking into Guffey Elementary School and ransacking several closets in the school and stealing items. The boy allegedly used rocks to break a window to get inside the school and stole candy and a backpack, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Nurses pack courtroom as judge denies bond for SSM DePaul stabbing suspect

CLAYTON — About 40 people, many wearing scrubs, packed a courtroom Tuesday morning as a paramedic shared her story of being stabbed last week at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. The crowd was there for a bond hearing for 30-year-old Jimissa Rivers, a then-patient at the hospital accused of stabbing the paramedic and a nurse July 11 in the emergency department.
CLAYTON, MO
KSDK

'I'm not safe anymore': Car break-in concerns across St. Louis area

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police departments across the state are investigating a string of car break-ins. According to St. Louis City Police, as of Monday morning, the department had received 2,481 reports of “Theft From Motor Vehicle”. That's compared to 2,255 over the same time period last year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

County to consider two referendums

EDWARDSVILLE - Two referendums for the Nov. 8 ballot will join nine zoning requests and a possible call to reconsider recently approved limits to Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler's powers on Wednesday's Madison County Board agenda. The board will consider resolutions for a binding Property Tax Extension Limitation Law (PTELL) referendum to limit increases as well as an advisory referendum on judicial subcircuits.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

