Amtrak service in Washington is returning to two round-trips a day Monday. With the new schedule, two eastbound trains will depart from Kansas City to St. Louis daily, and arrive in Washington at 9:21 a.m. and at 4:11 p.m. and two westbound trains will travel from St. Louis to Kansas City daily, arriving in Washington at 1:03 p.m. and 8:19 p.m.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO