Willmar, MN

Peggy Garberich

By Nathan Streed
willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

Peggy Garberich, 66, of Willmar, died Friday, July 15th at...

www.willmarradio.com

willmarradio.com

Charlotte Rasmusson

Charlotte Rasmusson, 84, of Willmar, died Tuesday, July 19th at Carris Health Care Center in Willmar. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 22nd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Private interment will be at Clover Leaf Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Clarence Klucas

Clarence W. Klucas, age 94, of Willmar, passed away Monday, July 18, at Carris Health Rice Therapy Suites. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, at the Church of St. Mary. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Carter Swierenga

Carter E. Swierenga, age 18, of Prinsburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 16, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at Unity Christian Reformed Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the CMCS Theater fund are strongly encouraged. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
PRINSBURG, MN
willmarradio.com

Steve Ulferts

Steve Ulferts, age 68, of Raymond, Minnesota passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Brookside Senior Living in Montevideo. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Bunde Christian Reformed Church. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 19,...
RAYMOND, MN
willmarradio.com

Donald Jensen

Donald C. Jensen 76, of Eden Valley, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home on Rice Lake surrounded by loving family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 23, at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with military honors will be at 2:00 pm in the Paynesville Cemetery following the lunch at church. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Blood drive in Willmar Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Join the American Red Cross and Discovery to get your heart pumping in July! We’re teaming up for Shark Week to encourage donors to give blood or platelets to help prevent a summer blood shortage after a steep drop recently in donations. To encourage donations throughout the...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Rockin Robbins-week 2-Tuesday in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) It's week 2 of Rockin Robbins in Willmar. Steve Brisendine of the Willmar Rotary Club says things get started at 500 p.m. with the group Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...And Brisendine says the main act, starting at 6:30 is...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis woman hurt in ATV accident near Lake Henry

(Lake Henry MN-) A Minneapolis woman was hurt in a Stearns County ATV accident Sunday. The sheriff's department says at 12:17 p.m. Sunday they got a 911 call about an ATV rollover on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township. When they got there, deputies found a side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch. The victim, 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto had been driving the ATV when it became stuck. Efforts to free the machine resulted in it overturning in the ditch and pinning Osorto underneath. People at the scene were able to free Osorto and call for help. She was treated at the scene by Lake Henry Rescue and Paynesville Ambulance, then airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link Helicopter.
LAKE HENRY, MN
Harvey Anderson
willmarradio.com

Woman rescued from Mississippi River...then arrested

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p-m Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in The Mississippi River tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office found the woman had two felony warrants and was taken to jail.
SARTELL, MN
willmarradio.com

Catfish Derby Days in Franklin (July 22-24, 2022)

Fishing Contest begins at 3 p.m. on Friday and closes at noon on Sunday, must register before fishing, cost is $10, children under 10 cost is $5. Street dances featuring "Red Dirt Road" Friday night, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. and "HickTown Mafia" Saturday night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Firemen's Softball Tournament, Friday,...
FRANKLIN, MN
willmarradio.com

Crash near Brooten attributed to distracted driving

(Brooten MN-) Officials believe distracted driving contributed to a crash in Stearns County Monday which shook up a Belgrade teen and her juvenile passenger. The sheriff's department says at 11:20 a.m. they got a call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on County Road 18 about 4 miles north of Brooten. They say 17-year-old Harley Roering was northbound on 17 when her car crossed the centerline and collided with a van driven by 35-year-old Pedro Zaragoza of Willmar. It then entered the ditch and overturned. Roering and her juvenile passenger were taken by ambulance to the Glenwood Hospital to be checked out, and their relatives say they were not serious injured. Zaragoza was not hurt. The sheriff's department says they believe distracted driving was a contributing factor to the crash.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Man convicted in Renville killing to be sentenced Wednesday

(Olivia MN-) A Renville man will be sentenced Wednesday on a conviction of Second Degree Murder. A Renville County jury found 27-year-old Julian Valdez guilty in May. Valdez was charged after the August 5th 2021 shooting of 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez at Valdez' Renville home. Valdez told police he and a friend were playing pool in his garage that night when they were accosted by an apparently intoxicated Gutierrez. Valdez says he shot Gutierrez when Gutierrez became aggressive and tried to attack his friend. He will be sentenced by Judge Laurence Stratton Wednesday at 1 p.m.
RENVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Suspects in Willmar police-involved shooting have court appearances Wednesday

(Willmar MN-) Two brothers accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer on The Fourth of July appear in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. 28-year-old Sebastian and 25-year-old Christian Arevalo are charged with one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, one count of 1st Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Against a Police Officer, 7 counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, one count of Possessing a Firearm or Ammo with a Conviction of a Crime of Violence, and a count of Intentionally Pointing a Weapon. Both will appear for an initial appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Bail for Sebastian is set at 1 million dollars, $750,000 for Christian.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Blad to step down at Olivia Hospital and Clinic

(Olivia MN-) After 16 years at Olivia Hospital & Clinic, including nine as president, Nathan Blad announced this month that he plans to step down in 2023 and move to Arizona with his family. The Hector native’s last day will be Jan. 6. Blad joined Olivia Hospital & Clinic...
OLIVIA, MN
willmarradio.com

Road rage suspect arrested after crash in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) A suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished was arrested in Willmar Saturday afternoon. It started at 12:27 p.m. when it was learned the road rage incident occurred in the Montevideo area, and the suspect was driving eastbound on Highway 7 toward Clara City. The suspect then turned north on Highway 71 toward Willmar, and spike strips were laid down on the south side of town. The suspect avoided the strips, but in the process, crashed the vehicle on the Highway 71 bridge south of Menards. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. Upon investigation it was learned the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen out of Lee County Texas, and a stolen handgun was found in the car. The suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel McMahon, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a handgun.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Arrest warrant issued for Willmar murder suspect who was out on bail

(Willmar MN-) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Willmar murder suspect who is currently out on bail. 20-year-old Hudeife Mire is accused of selling drugs laced with deadly fentanyl to 19-year-old Samantha Myers of Pennock. She died of a fentanyl overdose on April 16th, and Mire and 20-year-old Makayla Willprecht were charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Manslaughter, and in addition, Mire faces three counts of Drug Sales. Conditional bail for Mire was originally set at $750,000, but was later reduced to $300,000. He posted a bond, which is usually 10% of the bail, on June 6th. When law enforcement learned Mire may have fled the country, an arrest warrant was issued on July 1st. For now, all of Mire's future court dates have been cancelled. Willprecht is still in the Kandiyohi County Jail and has a court appearance coming up one week from Tuesday.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar City Council passes ordinance regulating THC gummie and edible sales

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council last night passed an emergency ordinance to regulate the sale of gummies and edibles that contain THC, the chemical in cannabis that causes a high. A new law allowing the sale of the edibles went into effect in Minnesota July 1st. City Operations Director Kyle Box says the ordinance passed by the council has five requirements...
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Litchfield voters to decide on local option sales tax for recreation center

(Litchfield MN-) On Monday night the Litchfield City Council approved of putting an item on the November ballot asking voters to approve of a half of one-percent sales tax which would help fund the City’s portion of the proposed Litchfield Area Recreation Center. The tax would be for 20-years or until $10,000,000 is raised.
LITCHFIELD, MN

