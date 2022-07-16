Peggy Garberich

(Willmar MN-) A suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished was arrested in Willmar Saturday afternoon. It started at 12:27 p.m. when it was learned the road rage incident occurred in the Montevideo area, and the suspect was driving eastbound on Highway 7 toward Clara City. The suspect then turned north on Highway 71 toward Willmar, and spike strips were laid down on the south side of town. The suspect avoided the strips, but in the process, crashed the vehicle on the Highway 71 bridge south of Menards. The suspect tried to flee on foot but was quickly arrested. Upon investigation it was learned the suspect was driving a vehicle stolen out of Lee County Texas, and a stolen handgun was found in the car. The suspect, 26-year-old Gabriel McMahon, is in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting arraignment on charges including fleeing police in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a handgun.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO