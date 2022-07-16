Peggy Garberich

Carter E. Swierenga, age 18, of Prinsburg, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 16, at Carris Health Rice Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, at the Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at Unity Christian Reformed Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the CMCS Theater fund are strongly encouraged. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
