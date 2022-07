DURANGO, Colo. – A wildfire was reported Tuesday west of Durango, according to La Plata County officials. The wildfire – burning west of the Twin Buttes subdivision and west of County Road 206 – was reported at noon and is estimated to be between “one-half and one acre” in size burning on private land within Durango city limits, according to La Plata County public and governmental affairs manager Ted Holteen.

