West Texas Tribune July 2022 Print Edition

WACO, Texas — Inflation has caused a major strain on many families in Waco and nationwide. The Central Texas Food Bank is continuing its mission by offering relief to local communities at the Texas State Technical College in Waco. In just minutes, their supply was gone as visitors filled...
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you currently on a job hunt for full-time or part-time work?. Amazon is now hiring Fulfillment Warehouse Associates for the Waco facility. More than 700 Fulfillment Warehouse Associate positions will be available. You can be apart of the grand-opening team and join them...
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will be operating a cooling center for the public this week until Sunday. The first cooling center will be held at the City of Waco's Multipurpose Facility. Opening this Tuesday, hours of operation will run from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Starting...
As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A plan for a multi-city solution to decrease homelessness is now getting off the ground. The first phase of the Bell County plan is being worked through, and city officials and others are nearly complete. This will help specifically determine what issues need to be prioritized when it comes to fixing the homeless issue in bell county.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Amazon Fulfillment Center is hosting a hiring event on Friday, July 22, from 9 .m. to 7 p.m. at the McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center. The online retail giant is looking to hire for more than 700 fulfillment warehouse associate positions. Applicants will be...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A non profit on a mission to build a home for children awaiting foster care placement in Central Texas got a $30,000 boost over the weekend, one cup of lemonade at a time. Isaiah 117, which was founded in Tennessee, is working to build a home...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Farms, a local produce farm, grows a variety of greens, but, this summer, the extreme heat is affecting one particular vegetable. Constant extreme temperatures are causing the farm’s butter lettuce to “bolt.” This means the lettuce grows vertically instead of horizontally, causing it to taste bitter instead of sweet.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A benefit was held for the late Texas County Music singer/songwriter James “Slim” Hand in his hometown of West Saturday. People packed Mynar’s Bar to raise money for the James Hand Scholarship Fund which will help send students of West High School, Hand’s alma mater, to college.
Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.
Welcome to Dollar General, the place where you can save a lot - especially when you live on a budget. Some changes could be on the way for DG stores in Killeen and Temple, but how will employees and shoppers feel about it?. Dollar General Ramping Up Self-Checkout. According to...
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Turn off your hoses! The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corporation has announced new water restrictions for all its customers. According to the water supply company, they have seen extreme water usage in the past few weeks. The company said its systems are no longer able to meet demand needs.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Power House Fire” in Limestone County outside of Waco, is 363 acres and 60% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County on Saturday evening. The Forest Service tweeted...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -When firefighters respond to a call, every moment matters. That’s why as the area off of Ritchie Road grows, so does the need for a better response. The Waco Fire Department is looking to build a brand new station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way.
The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department needs help quenching their thirst this severely hot and dry fire season. On Facebook, the department informed the public that it is down to four cases of water and it is out of Gatorade as of Monday night. As a result, they are asking the public for donations.
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - There is a combination of unease and relief for one Central Texas town. The City of Lott was supposed to decide on an official date to disband its police department Monday night. Instead, the city council pushed to revise its budget and look keep its officers.
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The triple-digit heat is causing a shortage of water for local fire departments--not the water they need to fight fires and save property, but the water they need to save themselves. ”Every first-responder organization, especially the volunteer fire departments, are needing water,” said Luke Rawlings, President...
WACO, Texas — Today, Camp Fimfo's newest site in Waco soft opened to the public. There's tons of family fun to be had and the camp's goal is to encourage families to spend time together in the great outdoors. "Our main goal is to get people to come out...
DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of killing two Plano residents in 2019, the Collin County district attorney’s office announced Thursday. Carmen Moreno was convicted June 10 in the murders of 72-year-old Jimmy Michael Farris and 71-year-old Theresa...
