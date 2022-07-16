West Texas Tribune July 2022 Print Edition

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO