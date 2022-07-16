ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

West Texas Tribune July 2022 Print Edition

fox44news.com

Amazon in Waco Hosting Hiring Event for Hundreds of Positions

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Are you currently on a job hunt for full-time or part-time work?. Amazon is now hiring Fulfillment Warehouse Associates for the Waco facility. More than 700 Fulfillment Warehouse Associate positions will be available. You can be apart of the grand-opening team and join them...
WACO, TX
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
West, TX
West, TX
KWTX

First phase nearly complete in Bell County homeless plan

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A plan for a multi-city solution to decrease homelessness is now getting off the ground. The first phase of the Bell County plan is being worked through, and city officials and others are nearly complete. This will help specifically determine what issues need to be prioritized when it comes to fixing the homeless issue in bell county.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Extreme heat causing produce to grow and taste different at Waco farm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Farms, a local produce farm, grows a variety of greens, but, this summer, the extreme heat is affecting one particular vegetable. Constant extreme temperatures are causing the farm’s butter lettuce to “bolt.” This means the lettuce grows vertically instead of horizontally, causing it to taste bitter instead of sweet.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Musician’s legacy lives on through scholarship fund

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A benefit was held for the late Texas County Music singer/songwriter James “Slim” Hand in his hometown of West Saturday. People packed Mynar’s Bar to raise money for the James Hand Scholarship Fund which will help send students of West High School, Hand’s alma mater, to college.
WEST, TX
ketk.com

Children overdosing on melatonin increases in Central Texas

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Forest Service responds to Limestone County fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the “Power House Fire” in Limestone County outside of Waco, is 363 acres and 60% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to a request for assistance in Limestone County on Saturday evening. The Forest Service tweeted...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

New Waco fire station to be built in growing area off of Ritchie Road

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -When firefighters respond to a call, every moment matters. That’s why as the area off of Ritchie Road grows, so does the need for a better response. The Waco Fire Department is looking to build a brand new station at the corner of Ritchie Road and Panther Way.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Marlin Volunteer Fire Department needs water, Gatorade donations

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department needs help quenching their thirst this severely hot and dry fire season. On Facebook, the department informed the public that it is down to four cases of water and it is out of Gatorade as of Monday night. As a result, they are asking the public for donations.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas fire departments low on bottled water during dangerous heat

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The triple-digit heat is causing a shortage of water for local fire departments--not the water they need to fight fires and save property, but the water they need to save themselves. ”Every first-responder organization, especially the volunteer fire departments, are needing water,” said Luke Rawlings, President...
ROBINSON, TX
KCEN

Camp Fimfo makes a splash with soft opening in Waco

WACO, Texas — Today, Camp Fimfo's newest site in Waco soft opened to the public. There's tons of family fun to be had and the camp's goal is to encourage families to spend time together in the great outdoors. "Our main goal is to get people to come out...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Woman arrested in McLennan County gets life in prison for 2019 Plano slayings

DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of killing two Plano residents in 2019, the Collin County district attorney’s office announced Thursday. Carmen Moreno was convicted June 10 in the murders of 72-year-old Jimmy Michael Farris and 71-year-old Theresa...
PLANO, TX

