ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide day after another takes own life

By Stephanie Wade
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1bwK_0giNB3yZ00

Suicide among police officers has been prevalent in the Chicago Police Department in recent weeks.

According to the department, two of their officers have recently died by suicide, and just Saturday morning, a third officer attempted to take their own life. That officer is said to be in grave condition, according to officials.

Chicago police continue to ask for prayers for the officers and their families.

RELATED: Suicide prevention: New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

"It's very heartbreaking to know that an officer was under so much stress, so depressed, they felt that they're only way out is to take their life," said Jamay Nellum-Fane, a former CPD officer.

On July 2, CPD said a 29-year-old officer took her own life .

Then, another officer was found dead at his home Friday by suicide .

Having served 16 years with the Chicago Police Department, just retiring in April, Nellum-Fane said the emotional stress of being a police officer has become extreme.

"The days off being canceled , and then we have to be real --the stress that our officers are under responding to calls -- person with a gun, person shot, domestic battery, child abuse, sexual assault," she said.

She said the stress, in part, led to her retirement.

"I went through that dark period, facing depression, facing PTSD, facing post-traumatic stress. It was just too much. It was over-bearing," Nellum-Fane said.

"We can always do a better job of looking out for our brothers and sisters, and trying to pay attention to possible crisis moments that we can intervene," said FOP President John Catanzara.

RELATED: Chicago's 22nd Police District hosts first-ever 'wellness fair' to help officers' mental health

Both the Fraternal Order of Police president and Nellum-Fane agree more can be done.

"I think that they have to be more creative and actually assign maybe counselors, social workers, whatever the case is, to actual districts," Nellum-Fane said.

CPD released a statement Saturday that said:

"Today, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) learned that an off-duty sergeant is in grave condition after suffering an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. A family, a department, and a city are navigating this tragedy. Please lift up the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, and the officers who worked beside them.

Serving as a police officer comes with difficult and dangerous work every day, yet everyday officers do everything they do to make this city safer for all. This selfless work does not come without sacrifice. Officers perform their duty while managing full, active lives and maintaining personal commitments. We must never forget that these officers are also human, and deal with the same challenges everyone else does. We are reminded that we have to be there for one another, especially in trying times such as these."

If you feel suicidal or you're worried about someone you know, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also text the Crisis Text Line by messaging TALK to 741741.

For more information, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Seven call centers around Illinois have been contracted to help individuals in crisis or their loved ones get help locally.

Comments / 150

just me
4d ago

I’m so sorry for the CPD and the horrible losses they have suffered, may the good Lord be with the families both related and their Police families. May God’s will be done to help our Police Officers and get Chicago’s government to fix what they have broken… they turned the city into a place where no one feels safe and that’s not because of the Police they’re trying to save the lives of your family’s and friends it seems at great cost to themselves. They have extremely dangerous and high stress jobs, there’s been a target put on their backs, Ferguson effect I’ve heard it called quite often, living with your head on a swivel 12-14 hours a day, 7 days a week is not healthy for anyone, our Military do it in very unfriendly countries and now so do our Police. Chicago needs changes big ones especially when we’re losing our finest especially this way. God please comfort him with your nail scarred hands until Thy will is done whatever that may be. 💙

Reply(2)
59
Jacqueline Mignone
3d ago

what does trump have to do with the Chicago Police Order. . in this article..... really people. Law Officers are under stress everyday the larger the metropolitan area the more crime . the more action . the more stress you shall endure as an officer. Trump has nothing to do with this article, get educated before you speak or write.

Reply(1)
34
Larking
4d ago

This under staffed department is one of the problem’s. The mayor should request the national guard to fill the positions till the staff can be brought up to par . Police are human too . They are burned out and feel hopeless. When you get down to it , it’s just a job . The hours and no days off would get to anyone. Hoping and praying that the other officers will get the help they need or even quit the job to live their life’s in peace.

Reply(9)
31
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Streeterville murder-suicide had been posting about divorce, fears

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week, a woman was shot and killed by her estranged husband inside her Streeterville condo, and het man then took his own life. Before their deaths, the victim was open about their ongoing divorce – and wanted to be a voice for others going through a tough time. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Wednesday to people who knew the 29-year-old victim, Sania Khan. Khan usually expressed herself behind the camera. She was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago last June. But in recent months, she had been in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with stabbing victim multiple times with screwdriver at Naperville health club

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a screwdriver at a Naperville health club last month. Allen G. White, 65, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, burglary and possession of burglary tools.
NAPERVILLE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Posen police officer honored for saving 10-month-old baby

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Posen police officer is being honored after saving the life of a 10-month-old boy. On Monday, Detective Corporal Matt Leveille responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Before he and the police chief reached the home, they saw the family at 147th and Harrison.
POSEN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Man shot to death in South Shore alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in an alley in the South Shore neighborhood. The 34-year-old was found on the ground in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso around 9:55 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Coles Avenue, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Chicago Police#Chicago Mayor#Violent Crime#Cpd
ABC 7 Chicago

3 flee vehicle after hitting Dunkin' in Heart of Chicago crash: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vehicle crashed into a Dunkin' early Wednesday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said. A Ford Explorer was driving east just after 1 a.m. in the 2300-block of West Cermak Road, when it turned north onto Western Avenue and crashed into the Heart of Chicago doughnut shop, damaging the glass entrance, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

CHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop neighborhood. Tiarra Berry, 19, was identified by police as one of the people who attacked and robbed an 18-year-old man on March 1st on a train near the Harrison station.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy