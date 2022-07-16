East High students take on international citizen diplomacy

CHEYENNE – Two students from Cheyenne’s East High School soon will take on international citizen diplomacy and immerse themselves in German culture for a year abroad.

Rising sophomore Alix Johnson and early graduate Jonathan Christensen were among 250 U.S. high school students awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX) Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year. The bilateral program was established in 1983 to memorialize the 300th anniversary of German settlement in North America, and it is funded by the U.S. Congress and German Bundestag.

CIEE Grant Programs Manager Katie Pfohl is a part of the study-abroad nonprofit that organizes the trips, and she emphasized such people-to-people diplomacy plays an important role in maintaining relationships abroad, even as German and American friendship remains strong. She said Germany is a major European economy, and the U.S. is a big player on the world stage, so strengthening the relationship is vital.

“Both countries have their official diplomats who are doing the larger-scale diplomacy, but there’s something to be said for knowing someone personally from another country and developing those relationships,” she told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “And oftentimes, their relationships are lifelong, so it’s a way to learn the truth about other countries and break down stereotypes.”

Students will live with a host family for a year, after a month-long language course that begins next month. Pfohl said having such a deep and close interaction with residents for an extended period can be lifechanging.

She took part in a study abroad program when she was a student, and considers her hosts in Germany to be members of her own family. “You learn so much more than you ever could as a tourist or a visitor,” she said.

Although more than 26,000 German and American students have taken part, the two East High students are a part of a small cohort who have come from Wyoming through the years. Thirteen students from the state have received the scholarship since 2013, and 23 families hosted a German participant.

Cultural immersion

Both of the local participants said in separate interviews this week they are thrilled to experience German cultural immersion.

Johnson is 15 years old, and this will be the first time she has left the U.S. She wants to dive into learning a new language and a way of life, which will likely happen as she lives in Regensburg and attends St. Mary’s Catholic School. She believes she will return home more open-minded.

“It’s just good for both Germans to come here and Americans to go there, so we can all experience each other’s culture and open people’s eyes,” she said.

This sentiment was echoed by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange welcome home event last month in Washington, D.C. He spoke at a conference where students reflect after their experience abroad, which is where Johnson and Christensen will go in a year.

Blinken said the work CBYX scholarship recipients take on in Germany is how the U.S. finds new partners to solve shared problems, and it helps them to gain skills and to see the world through the eyes of people with different histories and perspectives. He said cultivating this relationship is paramount because Germany is one of the nation’s closest allies.

“H{span}aving that trust is more critical than it’s ever been to the work that we’re trying to do around the world to support democracy, to try to protect peace, or make it, as necessary,” he said in his speech, “to try to advance the security of our own people, their prosperity, their opportunity, and shared progress around the world.”{/span}

Russia’s Ukraine war

Blinken noted the two allied countries are “standing together against the aggression that we’re seeing now by Russia in Ukraine.”

Christensen addressed his own concerns about the invasion in Ukraine and how it might impact his trip.

He said he is not worried his daily life will be interrupted, since the war in Ukraine is hundreds of miles away from where he is going in Germany. He does expect to see war refugees coming into Germany, however. He couldn’t imagine himself being displaced or dealing with the repercussions of a massive ground invasion.

“Every day, there’s still thousands of people that are getting displaced from their homes and might never have the opportunity to return,” he said. “I don’t think anybody in the U.S. even knows what that’s like, because we’ve never dealt with something like that on this scale.”

Christensen believes the program’s credo of serving as a diplomat is important in Germany, and, indeed, with any country. He said relationships developed when abroad can help to de-escalate volatile situations, such as in Ukraine. He said if you have a poor dialogue with another country, you cannot expect to prevent violence.

Since the world is becoming more connected, he said students can travel the world to break down cultural stereotypes by showcasing who they really are.

He finished his first year of German classes at East this past school year. He aims to be a world traveler who understands culture and nuances of his host countries. The full scholarship he gets gives him the privilege to not worry about the associated expenses.

“I live in a world of 8 billion people, and it’s kind of sad and scary to me at the same time, that I will most likely only encounter even a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of them,” he said.