With a Win at The 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy Would…

Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy on the 3rd tee during Day 3 of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How via Getty Images)

On Sunday at St Andrews Old Course, Rory McIlroy (-16) will enter the final round of the 2022 Open Championship tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland.

The high-octane duo were four clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young, who were T3 on 12-under par.

Of the names atop the leaderboard, McIlroy will be the clear rooting favorite among the Scots as well as the overwhelming betting favorite.

Asked if his experience as the only major winner among the top-four contenders means anything, McIlroy said, “Yeah, I think so.

Rory McIlroy on the 15th hole during Day 3 of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 16, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote for the R&A via Getty Images)

“But at the same time those players are playing great golf to be in this position.

“So I’m not going to take anything for granted. I don’t feel like I can fall back in any sort of experience. Just like being here before and I’ve done it. But nothing’s given to you and I have to go out there and earn it just like I’ve earned everything else in my career.”

With that, here are the storylines, and things to know, if McIlroy ends up in the winner’s circle.

Pro-File: Rory McIlroy

Nationality Northern Ireland

Height: 5′ 9″

Weight: 180 lb

Birthdate: May 4, 1989 (age 33)

Native: Holywood, County Down, N.I.

Residence: Jupiter, Fla

Rory McIlroy’s 2022 Stats

Driving: 317.3 (5th)

Fairways: 59.53% (115th)

Greens: 67.75% (40th)

Scoring: 68.635 (1st)

Wins: 2 (CJ Cup, Canadian Open)

Money: $7,301,566 (3rd)

With a win on Sunday at the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy Would…