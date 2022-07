FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Air conditioning units in your home is not the only thing working overtime in this heat, as A/C units in your car, have their work cut out as well. Temperatures in your car can reach up to 120 degrees on a hot day like this, so you want to make sure your […]

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 15 HOURS AGO