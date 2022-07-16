ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Heights, IL

Palos Heights Classic Car Show returns July 21

By Chicago Ridge
southwestregionalpublishing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt bills itself as the largest gathering of classic cars in the area and expects hundreds of classic cars from the 1920s through the 1980s to be on display on both sides of Harlem Avenue, from 122nd to 125th streets. It...

www.southwestregionalpublishing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside awards grant to Harlem Ave. restaurant

A restaurant on Harlem Avenue in Riverside is in line to receive a village grant of roughly $10,000 to build an outdoor dining area to accommodate the eatery’s growing clientele. On July 7, Riverside trustees voted unanimously to award the owners of Cubanito Express, 3222 Harlem Ave., a reimbursement...
RIVERSIDE, IL
97ZOK

Indoor Amusement Park In Illinois Has 45,000 Square Feet Of Family Fun

Forget planning for the weather, this indoor amusement park in Tinley Park, Illinois is the perfect trip to take this summer!. Let's take you back to that time as a kid when your parents had a huge trip planned for weeks, even months, to take you to that amusement park you've been dying to go to. The days are approaching, you've bragged to all your friends that you get to go and they don't, and then all of a sudden the worst happens. Weather makes your plans fall through.
TINLEY PARK, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front. A car crashed through the front window of CosmoProf at 9109 W. 151st Street in Orland Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 11:45 AM. Orland Park police reported that no one was injured. Here are photos from the accident which damaged the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palos Heights, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
City
Palos Heights, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Rainbow Cone goes mobile with summer locations

Venerable Rainbow Cone in recent years has stretched its reach beyond the Beverly neighborhood where it has ruled as the premier ice cream destination for almost a century. Brick-and-mortar locations can now be found in Lombard, Darien, Lakemoor and Skokie. In addition, the company began experimenting with mobile sales in...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Workers, exhibitors needed for 134th Sandwich Fair

The call is out for workers and exhibitors for the 134th Sandwich Fair and its five-day run, starting the first Wednesday after Labor Day in September. Paid workers are needed for ticket booth sales and ticket takers, takers, parking lot attendants, and in some exhibit buildings. Applications can be made...
SANDWICH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Car Show#Vehicles#Volunteers#Palos#Vehicle Shows
WOOD

Shop Until You Drop In Rosemont

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rosemont– Shopping is heating up this summer at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, Illinois. Did you know that there are 130 designer outlet stores such as Gucci, Nike, and Under Armor, at the Shopping Fashion Outlets of Chicago? There is something for everyone, as not only do they feature specialty, high end brands, but they also have stores where anyone can shop. From a children’s section to shops moms will love, there is something for everyone. This month they are having a promotion called Jolly in July. If you bring in a Children’s toy for Christmas to the concierge service, you will receive a 10-dollar gift card to one of the stores at the Outlet.
ROSEMONT, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Veterans and families enjoy a banner day on Orland Park

When former Stagg teacher Diane Gurnea looks up and sees the banner displayed on Ravinia Avenue and 143rd Street in Orland Park, she can’t help but to be proud. Her father, John Langevin, and uncle, Robert Langevin, share a banner that was recently erected. The Village of Orland Park held its Hometown Heroes 2022 banner ceremony on Saturday. There was a banner dedication and walking tour as 35 banners with military heroes will be displayed for a year.
ORLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
oakpark.com

The CTA is in crisis

I start by saying I do understand the Chicago Transit Authority’s staff shortages and resource difficulties. That said, it’s very clear that, to get riders back, CTA must police its transit facilities, particularly its trains. I can’t tell you how many friends and family are anywhere from disgusted to extremely fearful riding on CTA trains right now. Trust in CTA’s system is fast disappearing.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Portage Park Monday evening. Police said a 43-year-old woman was walking a bicycle into a crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie and Addison around 7:15 p.m. A dark-colored SUV was driving northbound on Laramie at the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy