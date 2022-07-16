ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 under-the-radar Chargers players to watch during training camp: Defense

By Gavino Borquez
 3 days ago
The Chargers boast one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, with notable players at every position.

However, a few have gotten little press coverage that will be worth keeping an eye out on when the team reports to training camp in a couple of weeks.

Here are four names on defense that should bring some intrigue as Los Angeles looks to build the 53-man roster.

EDGE Jamal Davis II

The Chargers boast one of the league’s most talented edge defender duos in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Chris Rumph is entering his second season and is in a prime position to make a leap. Kyle Van Noy was signed to add another pass-rush presence off the edge, but he should also see time at inside linebacker. This group would benefit from another player for depth, and Davis could make a strong push to earn it. Davis possesses the athletic ability, physical profile, and tools to be a nice rotational rusher. He recently played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) for the Montreal Alouettes, where he recorded 17 tackles, four sacks, and a defensive touchdown through nine games.

DT Breiden Fehoko

The Chargers are excited about the additions of Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson in hopes they can improve their porous run defense from last season. But on the back end of the unit, there will be a battle for one of the final spots and Fehoko presents an intriguing candidate that would also help against the run, as he made an impact in the trenches in his limited opportunities. On 65 run snaps, he had a stop percentage of 16.1, which ranked fourth, according to Pro Football Focus.

LB Nick Niemann

The Chargers’ middle-of-the-pack special teams did not have a lot of veterans; instead, they rolled with their rookie class as the main core last season. Among the crop, Niemann ended up being a bright spot, finishing with 14 special teams tackles on coverage units, which tied for fourth-most in the NFL. Los Angeles let their best linebacker, Kyzir White, walk in free agency and while they added Troy Reeder, the position still lacks talent. However, Niemann could prove to add a boost on defense if he performs in camp.

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

The Chargers have a solid cornerback group after the additions of J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan to complement Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis. But in an ever-revolving secondary in Brandon Staley’s system, the team’s sixth-round pick could be a nice depth piece. Taylor has the versatility to play in the slot and outside, has experience as a return man, and the speed to serve as a gunner. At Wake Forest, Taylor logged 184 tackles, six interceptions, 24 passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 62 career games. He also returned kicks in his final season, averaging 26.3 yards per attempt, including one touchdown, on eight attempts.

