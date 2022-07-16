Matthews shoots two more rounds in 60s

Brandon Matthews headed into the weekend in a tie for 37th place in the Memorial Health Championship, presented by LRS, a Korn Ferry Tour event in Springfield, Ill.

Matthews, currently fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour season points list, shot rounds of 66-69 to make the cut and arrive at the tournament’s midway point at 7-under-par, 135. He was tied for 18th after one round.

The Pittston Area graduate had five birdies before his first bogey in Thursday’s opening round, getting to 5-under through 12 holes. He had two birdies, two bogeys and a par in the final five holes.

Matthews had one birdie and eight pars on the front nine Friday. Between bogeys at 10 and 17, he birdies 12, 15 and 16.

The 27-year-old from Dupont has made six straight Korn Ferry Tour cuts. He headed into Saturday’s third round by shooting in the 60s in his last five rounds and 12 of his last 15.

Matthews has more than $300,000 in official earnings this season between the Korn Ferry Tour and the U.S. Open.