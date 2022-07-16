ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Matthews shoots two more rounds in 60s

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNv8Q_0giMCo9500

Brandon Matthews headed into the weekend in a tie for 37th place in the Memorial Health Championship, presented by LRS, a Korn Ferry Tour event in Springfield, Ill.

Matthews, currently fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour season points list, shot rounds of 66-69 to make the cut and arrive at the tournament’s midway point at 7-under-par, 135. He was tied for 18th after one round.

The Pittston Area graduate had five birdies before his first bogey in Thursday’s opening round, getting to 5-under through 12 holes. He had two birdies, two bogeys and a par in the final five holes.

Matthews had one birdie and eight pars on the front nine Friday. Between bogeys at 10 and 17, he birdies 12, 15 and 16.

The 27-year-old from Dupont has made six straight Korn Ferry Tour cuts. He headed into Saturday’s third round by shooting in the 60s in his last five rounds and 12 of his last 15.

Matthews has more than $300,000 in official earnings this season between the Korn Ferry Tour and the U.S. Open.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

South Schuylkill Stampede brings home National Championship

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The girls from South Schuylkill Stampede Softball finished strong at this past weekend's United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Eastern "C" National Championship outside Washington, D.C. The group of middle schoolers won against competitive softball teams from all over the East Coast. "There was multiple...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Danville tops Plains/WB to advance

HUGHESTOWN – Plains/Wilkes-Barre doubled Danville’s hit production Sunday with the final Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament semifinal berth on the line in the final game of group play. More timely hitting, aggressive base-running and cleaner defensive play, however, allowed Danville to grab the semifinal spot with...
DANVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Springfield, IL
City
Golf, IL
Springfield, IL
Sports
City
Pittston, PA
therecord-online.com

Keystone 12s head to sectionals starting Tuesday

BEECH CREEK, PA – The Keystone Major All-Stars (age 10-12) will be well rested when they begin Section 3 play in Pottsville on Tuesday. Keystone last played Friday, July 8, a 13-4 win over Muncy in the District 12 title game at Volunteer Stadium in South Williamsport. Since then,...
BEECH CREEK, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Harmony, PA USA

I took my boyfriend (who moved out of Philly to Wilkes-Barre to live with me a month ago) to Boulder Field in Hickory Run today to show him a beautiful Pennsylvania park, and we found an adorable, rain-protected quilted heart hanging from a tree! We love this heart, and it’s a wonderful souvenir from the trip.
LAKE HARMONY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Lrs#Dupont
WBRE

Talent rehearses for upcoming Scranton Fringe play

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— For members of the performing arts community, the stage is a second home, and after much time away due to the pandemic, each show feels like one step closer toward a return to normalcy. This is true for many creatives, including those part of the arts-friendly incubator Scranton Fringe. The organization […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

New kayak and canoe launch in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Canoers and kayakers alike will soon have a new place to launch onto the Lackawanna River from in Scranton. The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA) received funding from the Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission in order to build a kayak and canoe launch site, off of Parker Street in Scranton’s […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
webbweekly.com

Walter E. “Butch” Betts, 71

Walter E. “Butch” Betts, 71, of Montoursville, passed away on July 16, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center. He was born June 28, 1951 in Williamsport, son of the late Walter W. and Flora “Grace” (Hall) Betts. Butch graduated from Montoursville High School in 1969. He worked...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Welding Unlimited: A mighty little welding shop

Montoursville, Pa — Since 2019, when Welding Unlimited first opened its doors, the company has grown tremendously in ways the owners never could have imagined. “I think it's hard to believe we went from one welder, one plasma cutter, and a two-bay garage with [Jake] doing everything,” said Carla Kreamer, who co-owns Welding Unlimited with husband Jake.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Car crashes into home in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A home was damaged after a crash Sunday afternoon in central Pennsylvania. Officials say an SUV crashed into a duplex on the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue in Montoursville around 2 p.m. The crash caused the home's porch to be destroyed. There's no word if anyone...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Plains farm longs for rain, but not too much though

PLAINS, Pa. — It's a bumpy ride out to Larry O'Malia's Farm & Greenhouses in Plains Township, and when co-owner Larry O'Malia gets to the field, he's reminded what a difference a year makes. "It's night and day. It's the opposite of the coin," he said. Because this year,...
PLAINS, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. wine festival brings together producers sourcing from their own backyard

The Mountain Wine Festival at Penns Peak in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, said Monday the event that for years was organized by the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail was too important to stop. So, after a two-year absence because of COVID, she has assembled a group of Pennsylvania wineries and is hopeful of a solid turnout during what promises to be a mostly sunny and hot weekend.
JIM THORPE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

719
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy