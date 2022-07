TAYLOR, Pa. — It was not an average day of cheer practice for one squad in Lackawanna County. It was a crash course on self-defense for the Riverside Lady Vikings. "Especially with a group of young girls, myself, the booster club, parents thought this would be a great opportunity for our cheerleaders to have a team bonding experience and also learn how to protect themselves," said Morgan Mickavicz, the Riverside cheer coach.

