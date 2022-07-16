ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Kids’ Day at the Farmers’ Market delights crowd

By Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
The Pittston Farmer’s Market held on Tuesday, July 12 held Kid’s Day when the Pittston Memorial Library hosted several events for the children including reading time shown above. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston held its Tuesday Farmers’ Market on July 12 with a Kids’ Day theme. The Pittston Memorial Library held special events, Libby the Clown made balloon animals and there was a kid’s yoga class held as well. Highmark BCBS, an event co-sponsor, donated grocery bags as well as paying for 200 to 300 free ice cream cones. Reel in the Years trio performed. The next Farmer’s Market will be on Tuesday, July 19 and every Tuesday throughout the summer and into the fall.

— Tony Callaio

