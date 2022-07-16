Kids’ Day at the Farmers’ Market delights crowd

JIM THORPE, Pa. — People were enjoying the beach on a hot July day at Mauch Chunk Lake Park on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "It was what $7 to get in today for us and I have my two kids with us today and honestly were going to spend the whole day here. It's going to be beautiful," Jaime Klados, of Albrightsville, said.

JIM THORPE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO