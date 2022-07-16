ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Pride in Place awarded

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wdtg_0giMB0KL00
The Opalek family of Carroll Street, Pittston, were the first family to be chosen for the Pride in Place program rewarding residents putting time and effort into the appearance of their home. Front row: Five-year-old son Vincent Opalek. Second row: Homeowners Chris and Brittany Opalek. Third row: Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Redvelopment Authority Executive Director Joe Chacke, Grant Specialist Cindy Ferraz. Back row: Main St. Manager Mary Kroptavich. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The Opalek family of Carroll Street were the first recipients of the Pride in Place award rewarding residents a Lowe’s gift card for putting time and effort into their property.

The Pride in Place award was created earlier this year in aiming to bolster pride in the city and the Opalek family personified that in maintaining their property since moving to Carroll Street this past spring.

According to Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority assistant director, the Pride in Place will hand out up to 50 such awards through to the end of 2022 with a Pride in Place overall winner being named with an additional prize awarded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

New kayak and canoe launch in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Canoers and kayakers alike will soon have a new place to launch onto the Lackawanna River from in Scranton. The Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority (LHVA) received funding from the Pennsylvania Boat and Fish Commission in order to build a kayak and canoe launch site, off of Parker Street in Scranton’s […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Reassessment begins in Lackawanna County

TAYLOR, Pa. — Data collectors from Tyler Technologies went door to door at homes in Taylor on Monday. It's the start of the process to reassess properties in Lackawanna County to determine property taxes. The last time a reassessment was done was in the late 1960s. Residents we spoke...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mauch Chunk Lake to combat overcrowding, limit visitors

JIM THORPE, Pa. — People were enjoying the beach on a hot July day at Mauch Chunk Lake Park on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "It was what $7 to get in today for us, and I have my two kids with us today, and honestly were going to spend the whole day here. It's going to be beautiful," Jaime Klados of Albrightsville said.
JIM THORPE, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual Chicken BBQ in Luzerne County

DUPONT, Pa. — A tradition decades in the making took place in Luzerne County Saturday. Holy Mother of Sorrows Church held its 60th annual chicken barbeque in Dupont. Volunteers with the church were very busy on this hot day, barbequing chicken at the Frank Bednash Memorial Hall on Wyoming Avenue for the event.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittston, PA
Government
Pittston, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Pittston, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Donations for Flight 800 memorial renovations continue coming in

Montoursville, Pa. — Donations for renovations to the TWA Flight 800 Memorial in Montoursville have reached $45,000 in total. The memorial is dedicated to the 16 Montoursville High School students and five chaperones that lost their lives in the 1996 TWA plane crash that killed all 230 passengers onboard. The students and chaperones were on a French Club trip to Paris when the plane exploded shortly after leaving JFK Airport in New York City. July 16 marks the 26th anniversary of the tragedy.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Times News

Beltzville Lake beach closed to swimming

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has closed the beach to swimming at Beltzville State Park, Carbon County effective Tuesday. The beach will remain closed as a precaution until acceptable water sample test results are received. Call the park office at 610-377-0045 for additional information. All other recreational...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Director#Pittston Pride#Carroll Street#The Pride In Place
Sunday Dispatch

Highmark BCBS, a co-sponsor of the City of Pittston’s Farmer’s Market, donated nylon grocery bags to market shoppers. On Kid&rsquo
PITTSTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. wine festival brings together producers sourcing from their own backyard

The Mountain Wine Festival at Penns Peak in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Elaine Pivinski, owner of Franklin Hill Vineyards, said Monday the event that for years was organized by the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail was too important to stop. So, after a two-year absence because of COVID, she has assembled a group of Pennsylvania wineries and is hopeful of a solid turnout during what promises to be a mostly sunny and hot weekend.
JIM THORPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WOLF

Wyoming County DA warns of environmental extremists

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Wyoming County DA Joe Peters has issued a warning about the Tyre Extiguisher group. The Tyre Extinguishers are an international group that claims deflating tires is the best way to avoid climate disaster. Specifically, the group targets SUV's.. On the night of June 30th,...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Novena to Saint Ann begins Sunday

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Solemn Novena to St. Ann begins Sunday in Lackawanna County. The ten days of prayer and reflection for Catholics takes place at St. Ann's Basilica on Scranton's west side. Thousands of whom make the pilgrimage for the novena, believe St. Ann was the grandmother of...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

House fire in Plains Township turns fatal

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirms with Eyewitness News they were called to the scene of a fire in Plains Township. Crews were called to a reported fire at Parkview Drive in Plains Township Tuesday around 2:00 p.m. The coroner states after crews were able to extinguish the fire it […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Everyone is welcome at Berwick food ministry

BERWICK, Pa. — There was a long line of vehicles in the former K-Mart parking lot in Berwick. They were here for a food giveaway. "I think it's great they have this here. For people who don't have, like myself, I take for myself, I give to my neighbors, my niece, I try to spread it around for what I get because it's only me," Debra Giangirolami, of Berwick, said.
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger researchers awarded $7 million in grants

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger researchers have been awarded two grants totaling $7 million from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, the health system announced recently. The grants will be used to study risk factors associated with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and ways to improve screening, diagnosis, and communication with patients. FH is a common genetic disorder that causes abnormally high cholesterol levels and affects about 1 in 250 people. Left...
DANVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-See Pennsylvania Roadside Oddities

Philadelphia, PA - If you love roadside attractions, you'll want to make a day out of visiting these unique establishments. You can't go to Pennsylvania without experiencing Stinson the Dinosaur, Coffee Pot, Haines Shoe House, and Muffler Men. You'll be pleasantly surprised by what you'll find. Read on to learn more. We'll touch on each one. Listed below are a few of our favorites.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

CYS safety concerns after facing gunpoint

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials say they are reviewing an incident last week when a man confronted Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworkers and police officers with a gun. There were no injuries. But county officials say it highlighted the potential dangers CYS caseworkers can face. County officials say they are doing […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

719
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy