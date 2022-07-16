Pittston Pride in Place awarded

The Opalek family of Carroll Street, Pittston, were the first family to be chosen for the Pride in Place program rewarding residents putting time and effort into the appearance of their home. Front row: Five-year-old son Vincent Opalek. Second row: Homeowners Chris and Brittany Opalek. Third row: Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Redvelopment Authority Executive Director Joe Chacke, Grant Specialist Cindy Ferraz. Back row: Main St. Manager Mary Kroptavich. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON — The Opalek family of Carroll Street were the first recipients of the Pride in Place award rewarding residents a Lowe’s gift card for putting time and effort into their property.

The Pride in Place award was created earlier this year in aiming to bolster pride in the city and the Opalek family personified that in maintaining their property since moving to Carroll Street this past spring.

According to Shannon Bonacci, Pittston Redevelopment Authority assistant director, the Pride in Place will hand out up to 50 such awards through to the end of 2022 with a Pride in Place overall winner being named with an additional prize awarded.