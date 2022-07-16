ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: July 8-14, 2022

4900 block 221st Street Southwest: A woman was arrested and booked into Snohomish County Jail for third-degree malicious mischief after she damaged her male roommate’s Xbox and a clock during verbal arguments over guests in their home. 22800 block 44th Avenue West: Police were called to the Cedar...

