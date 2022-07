The gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 will be in court asking a jury to spare his life. Nikolas Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the murders. The jury, which has been seated for the trial's sentencing phase, has two options. It can give Cruz life in prison or the death penalty. NPR's Greg Allen has this report from Miami.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO