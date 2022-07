The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has warned the public against engaging in crypto-related activities citing the lack of regulations and accompanying risks. For the third time in less than three years, the bank stated on Tuesday that it had not issued any license or authorization to any firm to operate schemes involving Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. As per the posting, Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) or crypto mining operations and crypto exchanges remained unauthorized under the country’s laws.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO