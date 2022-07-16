ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

 3 days ago

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A a small plane crashed into...

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.
Pine River athletic director retires

LEROY – Shawn Ruppert has called it a career as Pine River athletic director. The long-time Pine River coach was the AD and Dean of Students before retiring at the end of the school year. He was with district 32 years as a full-time employee. He also served previously as a substitute teacher and coach for a total of 34 years.
