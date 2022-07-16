5 injured, one critically, in 8 vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan
By Southern Minnesota News
3 days ago
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Hamburg woman was one of five people injured in an eight-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Jordan. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the highway at 7:15 a.m. and closed the roadway in...
LAKE HENRY -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt in an ATV accident Sunday in Lake Henry Township. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to 345th Avenue just after 12:15 p.m. to find an ATV overturned in a drainage ditch. Authorities say 21-year-old Prisma Hernandez Osorto, was driving the ATV when...
A truck driver from Wells was involved in a fatal crash on I-94 Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says three people died when their Ford Edge was pinned between two semi trucks. Killed were Robert Charles Correll, 65, and Linda Marie Correll, 63, both of Ham Lake, and Shirley...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police are looking for the driver and passengers of a stolen car after they crashed into another car, killing an elderly woman and leaving her husband hurt Sunday night.Police said it happened at around 10 p.m. as the couple was driving north on Forest Street in St. Paul. The car that was stolen from Minneapolis turned west out of an alley, colliding with the couple just south of the intersection at Magnolia Avenue East.They said the woman who was hit and killed was in her 70s and was the driver of the car. She died at the...
A pickup was damaged trying to get out of a semi-truck’s way on a bridge straddling Redwood and Renville Counties last week. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13 Tyler Ring, age 48, of Delano was driving a Ford pickup northbound across the County Road 7 bridge north of Belview. At about 11:15 a.m., a semi-truck hauling farm equipment, and driven by Keith Elrite, age 74, of Beardsley also tried crossing the bridge.
The three Twin Cities area residents killed in a crash in Moorhead last Friday have been identified as Robert C. Correll, 65, of Ham Lake, Linda M. Correll, 63, of Hame Lake, and Shirley A. Gatzke, 89, of Blaine. All three died at the scene of the crash on westbound...
ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Cooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
A 19-year-old man was sentenced for his part in an attempted robbery of a catalytic converter at a shop in St. Paul, where his accused accomplice shot a man who interrupted them. A two-year jail sentence for Eh Ler Pweh of St. Paul in relation to the Feb. 21 incident...
Attempted murder and other charges were filed in a downtown Mankato shooting that apparently stemmed from road rage. Javarius Meshach McRae-Hayes, 28, and Daniesha Nicole Garrett, 26, both of St. Peter, were charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court. The shooting happened early Saturday morning at around 1 a.m. near...
Highway 169 is still closed northbound, while only a single lane is open southbound in Jordan following a major crash Saturday morning. The latest update at 11:40 a.m. from the Minnesota Department of Transportation states that authorities are expected to remain at the scene for the next four hours. According...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Children's Minnesota Hospital's building in downtown Minneapolis was hit by stray gunfire on Monday night, according to a police report. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the hospital at 9:20 p.m, and interviewed a witness who told them they were in the lobby of the hospital at 2525 Chicago Ave. when a bullet hit the window, the report says.
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency."My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.
Two people are in custody after an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. Police say one person was injured during an altercation that occurred between the occupants of two vehicles in the area of North Second & Mulberry streets. Mankato Public Safety responded to the area around 1 a.m. The injured party was treated at a local hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A 20-month-old girl is making progress after falling from a third-story window in south Minneapolis. Bayron Vicente said his sister Silvia Vicente was cooking in the kitchen on the morning of July 10 while her daughter, Yoselin Chávez, played in the bedroom. According to the...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are arrested in St. Peter after Mankato police investigate an incident involving a gun in downtown Mankato early Saturday morning. According to a release from the city, Public Safety responded to the report of an incident involving a gun around 1 am Saturday in the area of North Second and Mulberry streets.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who is wanted on numerous warrants. Jacob John Friedrichs is wanted in Blue Earth County on a controlled substance warrant, along with a...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The last missing dog connected to a St. Paul kennel break-in this week was found Saturday morning on railroad property. The St. Paul Police Department said that family spotted the black miniature pinscher, named Cooper, on Canadian Pacific Railway property near the intersection of University Avenue and Transfer Road. With the help of railway workers and police, they were able to recover the dog. Cooper had been missing since Thursday morning, when a break-in was reported at St. Paws Dog Daycare and Boarding, a facility located less than a mile from where Cooper was eventually found. Police said the...
A Minnesota woman faces felony fraud charges after providing false information to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, receiving thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care. It was reportedly determined that 34-year-old Sarah Brooks of Eden Prairie was at the UIHC on April 3rd, 2020, and provided fraudulent...
(LINO LAKES – July 18, 2022) – Anoka and Ramsey County planners, in conjunction with the cities of Lino Lakes, White Bear Township, and North Oaks, have put out a slate of re-design possibilities for the outdated and often congested neighboring intersections of County Road J and Ash Street, County Road J and Centerville Road, Centerville Road and Ash Street, County Road J and Otter Lake Road, and County Road J and Interstate 35E.
