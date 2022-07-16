ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, NY

Photos: The 2022 Oatka Festival Parade

By Howard B. Owens
 3 days ago

The Oatka Festival Parade returned to the Village of Le Roy on Saturday after a two-year hiatus because of pandemic protocols.

Ed Henry, Le Roy sports super-booster, coach, and photographer, was the grand marshall (second photo).

The Oatka Festival continues tomorrow (Sunday) in Trigon Park and along the east bank of the Oatka Creek.

Photos by Howard Owens.  To view 55 more photos and to purchase prints, click here .

Overlooking the Creekside Inn patio after the parade.

