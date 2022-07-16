ELECTIONS LEVY 2022 COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Recently, several posts and images have circulated on social media that have garnered the attention and concern of some of our neighbors. The initial information reflects that on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 10:39 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation as it exited Sweetwater Square Apartments (3501 NE 15th Street). The officer initiated a traffic stop by activating the marked patrol vehicle’s lights at the intersection of NE 15th Street and NE 39th Avenue.
Comments / 0