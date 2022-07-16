ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Key, FL

ELECTIONS LEVY 2022 COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

By CKN STAFF
Cedar Key News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedar Key News is committed to an informed public. We hope you are equally committed. At no time is it more important to be knowledgeable than at election times. They are upon us. In the Levy...

cedarkeynews.com

villages-news.com

Wildwood officials vote 4-1 in favor of modest property tax increase

Demand and cost for city services amid rapid population growth, inflation and labor/supply chain issues could mean a modest increase next year in Wildwood property taxes. By a 4-1 vote, Wildwood commissioners Monday set a maximum tax rate of $3.00 per $1,000 assessed valuation for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Superintendent announces new principals at multiple Marion County schools

Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett recently announced new principal leaders at multiple schools throughout Marion County. The administrative leadership changes, which were approved by members of the Marion County School Board, are listed below:. Anthony Elementary School (9501 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony): Gay Street moves here from Sparr Elementary. She...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Residents upset with Yes! Communities property management

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tenants living at a mobile home park in North Central Florida are in an uproar over living conditions. Residents living at the Hidden Oaks mobile park said they informed management about mold, roaches, and security deposits not being returned in a timely manner, plus more. Hidden...
getnews.info

Ocala’s Premium Commercial Paving Contractor

Ocala Commercial Paving Inc is the number one choice commercial paving contractor in Ocala and the surrounding region. The reputable paving contractor is fully insured, bonded, licensed and certified. In an update, Ocala Commercial Paving Inc outlined the qualities that make them the number one commercial paving contractor in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
Cedar Key News

FOOD FOR THOUGHT 2022 JULY 17

As we are sure you are reading, more families are in need, less money circulates, and supplies are more scarce nationwide. The Cedar Key Food Pantry severed 84 families this week. That is up from under 50 the week before. Those numbers near a hundred percent increase. Participant numbers are increasing, and quality food availability is decreasing.
CEDAR KEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close even sooner

The closing of the Crystal River Mall has been moved up to Aug. 20, or 10 days earlier than originally planned. Tenants will have until Aug. 24 to vacate the premises. Most of the shopkeepers have already moved out. The mall was practically deserted as of Tuesday morning, with only a handful of stores remaining open.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Man takes life at Union County gas station

A Clay County man took his life at the Worthington Springs Marathon gas station early Tuesday morning following two hours of negotiations with Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies. The man called 911 around 3 a.m. threatening to take his life after he fled Clay County due to a...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Local biotech company facing hostile takeover

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The leaders of a biotech company based in Ocala are fighting off what they call a hostile takeover. AIM ImmunoTech officials say they have rejected a proposal from shareholder Jon Jorgl to elect two of his candidates to the three-member board of directors. They also say...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Woman without valid license arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing rental vehicle

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Victim identified in Marion County death investigation

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville. Alexander’s body...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GPD issues statement on K-9 apprehension incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Recently, several posts and images have circulated on social media that have garnered the attention and concern of some of our neighbors. The initial information reflects that on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at approximately 10:39 p.m., a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation as it exited Sweetwater Square Apartments (3501 NE 15th Street). The officer initiated a traffic stop by activating the marked patrol vehicle’s lights at the intersection of NE 15th Street and NE 39th Avenue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

SweetBerries ousted from landmark lot, leaving for new locations

SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard supporters arrived in droves Sunday to order final rounds of monte cristo sandwiches and kookie concretes before the restaurant temporarily closed. A demolished building will sit on the corner of Northwest 13th Street and Fifth Avenue until developers finalize plans to build five-story townhomes catered...
GAINESVILLE, FL

