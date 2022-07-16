ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Owners Share Their Love Affair With Corvettes

By Dave Bernstein
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club showed off more than 75 classics and super cars on North Wenatchee Avenue on Saturday. Two blocks of Wenatchee Avenue were blocked off for the 10th Annual "Nothing But Vette" Show and organizers were pleased with the attendance and opportunity to show off their pride...

Motorious

Mike Wolfe's Classic Car Collection Is Worthy Of An American Picker

This TV star has quite an impressive automotive collection. We all know that Hollywood stars tend to fill their garages with classic cars and automotive iconography. Celebrities like Jay Leno, whose lives revolve around vintage vehicles of the most desirable classes, typically some particularly desirable models. One man, known for his part on the show American Pickers, has recently received a lot of attention for his vast collection. While some have pointed out its incredible valuation, worth around $243,000, the rarity and unique vehicles featured in the group are far more interesting. So what sort of vehicle piques the interest of a professional vintage artifact finder?
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor

Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
CARS
Motorious

Craigslist Mustang Survivor Is ‘Barn Fresh’

We all know that the late 1960s were some of the most significant times that Ford had seen up to that point. The Mustang had just trotted its way into the public view, and the tides were turning in the brand's favor. This iconic pony car became a piece of American automotive history in its beginning years, with even the first models being heralded as innovative and unique for their time. With all that in mind, it's easy to see how the Mustang would later become one of the nation's favorite pony cars to ever see the road.
CARS
Motorious

Flock Of Mopars Barn Find

Plymouth and Dodge classics hidden in hoard. Typically, when we see classic cars that have yet to be restored, one or two slightly cool models are hidden away from society for their excellent value. Rarely is a particularly rare or high performance uncovered by your average car guy or gal looking for an automotive adventure. However, one man, Automotive Archeology, has taken it upon himself to find some of the world's most excellent classic cars and is starting to run into some pretty wild vehicles. This particular collection is a perfect example of some of America's most iconic muscle and pony cars to ever see the open road. A few of these cars have even seen a cartoon road; we think you know what we mean when we say that.
CARS
Motorious

LSA Powered 1967 Pontiac GTO Is One Mean Restomod

We've seen our fair share of incredible LS-powered muscle and pony cars in our time making content about cars. These engines are the powerhouse of choice for any builder passionate about speed and great exhaust sounds. Whether you prefer the LS1, LS2, LS6, or LS7, there is an LS-based V8 for everybody and their own style. However, out of all of the builds whose engine bay is filled with a roaring LS engine, this one stands out as an immaculate and well-put-together example. Here's one of the best Pontiac GTO resto-mods we've ever seen and the outstanding engine that spins its wheels.
CARS
torquenews.com

Chevy Engine Autopsy Reveals $20 Engine Killer

A classic chevy rebuild returns to the garage all because of a common $20 automotive part that led to the destruction of an otherwise fine engine that serves as a good reminder when doing engine work or having engine work done. Back to the Garage…on a Tow Truck. One...
CARS
Motorious

Two Old School Muscle Cars Rescued From Dust-Filled Grave

After over 20 years of sitting, this pair of muscle cars are ready to hit the road again. The vehicles in question were a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette, which had been in the garage since approximately 1977 or 1978. One might scoff at these two masterpieces of automotive design, having sat in a residential garage for so long without a crank. However, it appears that these owners were so dead set on these cars never leaving the property that one of the garage doors was even bolted shut. Frequently, when we see old abandoned muscle cars like this, it should be assumed that the owner simply passed away or couldn't take care of them anymore. However, the owners of these cars lived a few feet away from the garage where the cars lay, so it does beg the question of why they let the vehicles rot.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Tahoe Throws Down With Hellcat

The Dodge Challenger has become an incredibly popular car in the American automotive community. Years of intense striving to be the best of the best in performance has put Dodge at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement. This insane transition from a period of producing ugly underpowered economy cars to being the manufacturer of some of the world's fastest muscle and sports cars has gained the brand a cult-like following. Unlike other brands, this following is largely agreed to be 100-percent justified. The Hellcat especially is an incredible car, being an affordable 707-horsepower monster. So it's even more amazing to see that this increase in popularity for Dodge and the Hellcat has bred a lot of competition as well. Hold onto your high-quality custom seat covers and check it out.
CARS
CNET

Meet the New Toyota Crown Family of Vehicles

Last night, Toyota debuted its new flagship hybrid sedan, the 2023 Crown. Meanwhile in Japan, the automaker announced an entire series of Crown models spanning various vehicle classes. The Crown Crossover is the model we're getting here in the States later this year. It's a full-size sedan with the tall...
CARS
Fox News

Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race

Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
CARS
Motorious

Ford Mommy Mobile Runs Right Over C4 Corvette

There’s an unfair stereotype that trophy wives in suburbs can’t correctly maneuver their large SUVs they absolutely must have to carry all two of their children to soccer practice and ballet lessons. Why, some awful individuals have gone so far as to compile photo collages of fender damage on Honda Pilots, Ford Expeditions, Chevy Suburbans, Nissan Armadas, etc. We don’t condone such vicious stereotyping because as chronicled recently in a video posted to Reddit, SUV wine moms are really, really good drivers.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Chevy Trucks Selling At Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls Event

If you’re looking to start or expand your truck collection, you have some great options!. Classic Chevy pickup trucks are all the rage on the collector market. They are outpacing the ‘typical’ suspects like muscle cars and vintage sports, by a significant measure. If you’re looking to get into the classic truck market, or expand your collection, here are some great options for you to choose from at the upcoming Classic Car Auction's Sioux Falls, South Dakota event on July 30th.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R roars with 700 hp for $109,145

The Ford F-150 Raptor can be had with a V-8 under its hood again, and it doesn't require a third-party tuning shop. On Monday, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was revealed with a blown V-8 and 37-inch tires. It will cost $109,145 (including a painful $1,795 destination charge) when it arrives in dealers later this year, but Ford begin taking orders immediately.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Driver Tries A Shortcut

If you drive a performance vehicle which is low to the ground, you hopefully know to keep it on the pavement at all times. Even sticking to paved surfaces, you still have to be careful about some driveways and speed bumps while being ever-watchful for potholes. As you’re about to see with this C8 Corvette driver, taking such a vehicle onto a median can end poorly, even if you think you’re following a totally smart shortcut.
CARS

