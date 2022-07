Chattanooga, TN – According to the state officials, iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will be located in Onion Bottom Station and it will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base. iFixit will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a sustainability showpiece.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO