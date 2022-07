Matthew Tkachuk’s story can’t end in Calgary the same way Johnny Gaudreau’s did. After Gaudreau walked away in free agency this week, the Flames are now potentially a year away from being in the same situation with Tkachuk. Currently a restricted free agent, Tkachuk can become unrestricted as early as next July, depending on how the rest of this summer unfolds.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO