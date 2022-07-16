ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky lands four-star WR Anthony Brown

Scarlet Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Cosgrove sits down with four-star receiver Anthony Brown to break down his...

n.rivals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Top 10 recruit hearing from Duke basketball and Kentucky

Compass Prep (Ariz.) shooting guard Vyctorius Miller is a 6-foot-5, 170-pound smooth five-star who ranks No. 9 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. One would think that high of a rating and ranking might translate into the rising junior already holding offers from the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse and its Kentucky counterpart.
DURHAM, NC
WLKY.com

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy launching new foundation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy is not only preparing for the upcoming season, she's also preparing to launch a new foundation. "I've been dreaming of this concept for 10 years," said Elzy. "And it's finally here." Elzy will officially unveil "On the...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

‘Super Sunday’ changes location for weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A summer tradition in Lexington, the annual ‘Super Sunday’ basketball tournament, continued despite the rain Sunday. Lexington Parks and Recreation says the Dirt Bowl summer basketball league has been around since the 70’s and has even had notable U.K. player alumni like Melvin Turpin and James Lee. Parks and Rec says this tournament serves as a homecoming for many people.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Lexington, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
WLKY.com

A third Jaggers restaurant is coming to Louisville — here's where

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular fast-casual chicken and burger chain is planning to open a third Louisville location in Middletown later this year. Jaggers is the latest concept to come from Texas Roadhouse Inc. that was conceived by the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor. The first two Jaggers restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. There is also a Jaggers location in Greenwood, Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy