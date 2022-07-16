Kentucky lands four-star WR Anthony Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A popular fast-casual chicken and burger chain is planning to open a third Louisville location in Middletown later this year. Jaggers is the latest concept to come from Texas Roadhouse Inc. that was conceived by the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor. The first two Jaggers restaurants launched in Noblesville, Indiana, and Indianapolis in 2014. There is also a Jaggers location in Greenwood, Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO