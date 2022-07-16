ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas Enduro bike race series

By Elena Ramirez
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bicyclists took on intense trails and terrains, called “enduro trails,” for a $700 prize.

The Fayetteville Enduro race is a multiple-timed mountain bike race with predominantly downhill stages.

The one-day event with up to seven stages and close to 20 miles of riding took place at Centennial Park.

“It’s always a good time being in our hometown, putting on a race so it’s nice to be able to go home and sleep in our own bed and kind of show off what we have at our back door,” said Dustin Slaughter, owner of Slaughter Trail Guides.

The next Enduro Bike Series will take place on August 14 in Ponca, Arkansas. Registration and information can be found on the website .

