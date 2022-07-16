ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at Los Angeles gas station

tigerdroppings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR star Bobby East, 37, died after being stabbed at a California gas station....

www.tigerdroppings.com

Nationwide Report

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

30-year-old Freddy Perez dead after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 30-year-old Freddy Perez, of Granada Hills, as the man who lost his life following a motorcycle crash late Saturday evening in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at about 11:45 p.m. on Rinaldi Street, just west of Sepulveda Boulevard in Mission Hills [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

17-year-old Nathan Loza dead after a motorcycle crash in East Los Angeles (East Los Angeles, CA)

17-year-old Nathan Loza dead after a motorcycle crash in East Los Angeles (East Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 17-year-old Nathan Loza as the motorcyclist who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in East Los Angeles. The fatal motorcycle crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. last Sunday on Whittier and Atlantic boulevards [...]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
WHITTIER, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Victim describes terrifying memory of attack by same man who assaulted Olympian Kim Glass

Court records showed that the homeless man who attacked a former Olympian had a frightening history of assaulting women for the past four years."He just came up behind me and he socked me," said attack survivor Irene Lee. "I felt like a car or bike ad hit me and I started stumbling forward and just crying."She remembers the attack vividly. In August 2020, while she was an attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Lee walked over to a Starbucks with a coworker in downtown L.A. when she was randomly attacked. "I'm screaming out crying," she said. "Cindy is...
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
CBS LA

Vandals and street takeovers deface new 6th Street Bridge

Since its opening in early July, crews and police have constantly worked to maintain the 6th Street Bridge's beauty only to have it marred by more graffiti and skid marks.Vandalism and street takeovers were not what Los Angeles had in mind when the city opened the over half-a-billion dollar structure a little over a week ago. The City's Office of Community Beautification said it has cleaned the deck, ramps and arches erasing the graffiti that has marred the bridge's smooth concrete, while the Los Angeles Police Department said they have tried to limit street takeovers while on patrol. However, the patrols...
LOS ANGELES, CA

