Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death at Los Angeles gas station

Since its opening in early July, crews and police have constantly worked to maintain the 6th Street Bridge's beauty only to have it marred by more graffiti and skid marks.Vandalism and street takeovers were not what Los Angeles had in mind when the city opened the over half-a-billion dollar structure a little over a week ago. The City's Office of Community Beautification said it has cleaned the deck, ramps and arches erasing the graffiti that has marred the bridge's smooth concrete, while the Los Angeles Police Department said they have tried to limit street takeovers while on patrol. However, the patrols...
