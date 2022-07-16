ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

Mid-Summer Splendid at Put-in-Bay

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-Summer’s Day at Put-in-Bay reveals a multitude of excitement and. activities. Not only is the Jeep Invasion making a significant presence, but the Middle Bass Island Music Festival draws a great. crowd,...

Explore Michigan: Top 5 scenic drives in the state

Michigan has some of the most beautiful scenic drives in the nation. The Great Lakes state is renowned for its hardwood forests, rippling dunes, scenic vineyards, lush orchards, freshwater lakes, and rolling hills. Take a trip down these breathtaking routes and bask in the wonder of the serenity of nature.
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
Top Notch Dining at The Keys–Put-in-Bay

Looking for superb dining along the Put-in-Bay waterfront? The Keys at Park Place Boat Club is the best spot at Put-in-Bay for delicious food and beverages, fantastic views of the harbor, and a remarkably relaxed yet festive atmosphere. The vibe at The Keys is definitely “vacation time!” Live music every...
Amid higher costs, some Ohioans express interest in alternative lawncare

OHIO — The price of having a well-kept lawn can add up quickly for homeowners, which is leading to the growing popularity of an alternative landscaping option. Xeriscaping involves using drought-tolerant plants instead of labor and water-intensive grass. Bobbie Schwartz owns Bobbie’s Green Thumb and said she’s noticed an...
Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during 'historic' swell

HONOLULU (AP) — Towering waves on Hawaii’s south shores crashed into homes and businesses, spilled across highways and upended weddings over the weekend. The large waves — some more than 20 feet (6 meters) high — came from a combination of a strong south swell that peaked Saturday evening, particularly high tides and rising sea levels associated with climate change, the National Weather Service said Monday. A wedding Saturday evening in Kailua-Kona was interrupted when a set of large waves swamped the event, sending tables and chairs crashing toward guests. Sara Ackerman, an author who grew up in Hawaii and attended the wedding, filmed the waves as they barreled ashore.
NE Ohio wineries garner awards in competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio wineries garnered awards at the recent Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition. A pair of regional 2021 white-grape vintages were honored: Debonne Vineyards’ Vidal Blanc Ice Wine won best in class for ice wine, and M Cellars won double gold for its Gewurztraminer.
Put-in-Bay Police Topic in Two Public Meetings

Put-in-Bay Police Department is the focus of two public meetings this week. The first is. at a session held by the Put-in-Bay Police Commission Committee on Tuesday, 19 July 2022, at 6pm in the Town Hall. The second is at the Put-in-Bay Property Owners Association meeting on Saturday,. 23 July...
Rare nighttime tornado warning issued in Maine early Tuesday morning

CORNISH, Maine — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday. Just a few minutes later, the storm showed strong rotation, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the same system. The storm was located over Cornish at the time.
Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
Ohio explores increasing fishing line limit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is considering a proposal to allow anglers more lines in the water statewide. The Ohio Wildlife Council received the proposal at its Wednesday meeting to allow a maximum of three lines per angler. If approved, the rule would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023,...
This Is Ohio’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
