FOUND DOG: Alki – July 16, 2022 5:13 pm

Cover picture for the articleFound dog in Alki neighborhood around...

From the dumped-likely-stolen file: Bag of photographic equipment

WSB July 18, 2022 (12:28 pm) https://westseattleblog.com/2022/05/west-seattle-naturalist-photographer-suddenly-cameraless/. Kersti Muul July 18, 2022 (1:03 pm) Damaged by me 😝Thank you for thinking of me though.Stealing someone’s photography equipment is super lame. It can be their occupation, or how they express themselves and you have robbed them of that whoever you are.
Music, games, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Lincoln Park photo by Susan Romanenghi) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Tuesday:. WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: Sunny, warm day means the city will open wading pools. That means EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.
FOLLOWUP: Hit-run victim identified

(Sunday photo sent by Eddie, “ghost bike” memorial at collision site) 6:32 PM: Still no word of an arrest in Friday night’s hit-run death of a man riding a bicycle, but we now know more about the victim: The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him today as 63-year-old Robert Mason. A reader tells us they were notified today of Mr. Mason’s death because he was their massage therapist, who commuted to West Seattle by bicycle from another area of the city. The texter said, “He was kind and funny with a great ‘bedside’ manner. Kept doing the work after he could have retired because he helped so many people.” So far, police have not made any additional information public beyond what was released the night of the crash, that he was hit by the “driver of a white or silver sedan” that had been going eastbound on SW Spokane Street east of the low bridge, and fled that way. If you have any information, the SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pregnant woman remains in hospital, 4 days after hit-run

(Friday night photo by Kersti Muul) As discussed in comments following coverage of last Friday’s hit-run that killed a bicyclist, another West Seattle hit-run at almost the same time Friday night sent a pedestrian to the hospital – a woman pregnant with twins. Today we heard from the victim’s brother-in-law, Matt, who was there when it happened at 34th/Myrtle:
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening now, including one extra repair

SDOT says the West Seattle Bridge remains on track to reopen the week of September 12th, as announced almost six weeks ago. If you’re on the SDOT mailing list for the bridge and/or City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s newsletter list, you’ve probably seen the Friday updates on what’s been happening with bridge work. The last paragraph of last Friday’s SDOT update caught our attention:
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

Another forecast for sunshine all day, and temperatures likely to get into the 80s. (Tuesday’s high was 83.) Overnight work nightly for the rest of the week, for “overhead work on the bridge.” Impacts include:. Detours for those using SW Spokane Street between Delridge Way SW and...
TUESDAY: West Seattle Big Band’s Concert in the Park, new location

Another beautiful evening is forecast for Tuesday – clear and warm. Spend part of it outside enjoying live, lively music from the West Seattle Big Band, bringing back its annual Concert in the Park. New location this year – High Point Commons Park (3201 SW Graham) – since Hiawatha’s closure means it’s out of the mix as a concert venue this year, even for outdoor shows. This is an annual free concert that the WSBB performs for the community – you’ll see and hear about 20 musicians, directed by Jim Edwards, performing classic songs, both instrumental and vocal arrangements. (Never seen them? Check out video of past concerts.) The WSBB is celebrating its 25th anniversary, founded by West Seattle High School alumni in 1996 (here’s the backstory). They donate their time at other shows throughout the year to support local students – this one, however, is free, so bring a picnic dinner, blankets and/or chairs, and enjoy the Concert in the Park starting at 7 pm Tuesday.
FOLLOWUP: ‘Ghost bike’ at site of deadly hit-and-run

WSB July 17, 2022 (10:57 pm) Tomorrow when the media liaisons are back in the office I will of course be asking, it’s at the top of my followup list. Adam July 17, 2022 (10:37 pm) I thought, when this was first reported, that a commenter mentioned having actual...
SURVEY: Senior Center of West Seattle wants to hear your thoughts about its future

Despite its name, the Senior Center of West Seattle is about far more than serving seniors. It’s also a public gathering and event space, a community service provider, and it has ground-floor business space, too. Now the center is at the crossroads of envisioning its future, and would like your thoughts on both what it’s doing now and what it should do in the future, via a strategic-planning process. Explains center executive director Amy Lee Derenthal, “Our board and staff are thinking big and long-term as we imagine the future of our organization and the community as a whole.” We previewed the survey, and it has open-ended questions, not just checkboxes; when you have a few moments, consider participating – the survey starts here.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Midsummer Monday

The forecast says mostly cloudy this morning, partly sunny by afternoon, high 70ish. (Sunday’s high was 69, nine degrees below normal.) Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. Ferries: WSF continues...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation; another hit-run; catalytic-converter theft

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Police say witnesses confirmed someone in a car fired shots into the air around 9 pm in the vicinity of the 5400 block of 30th SW. Witnesses told them it was the rear driver-side passenger in a “black Honda Civic” carrying four Black men who appeared to be in their 20s. The car was last seen headed southbound on 29th SW. Officers also told dispatch a witness said this has happened nightly for the past several nights. Incident number is 2022-185472.
Reply To: Homeowner’s Insurance?

Good to hear about the NW group. We’ve been mostly happy with Mutual of Enumclaw but I wanted just to get new quotes just to shop around for possible better rates. Thanks!
BASEBALL: West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars take tournament title

Last weekend, we mentioned the West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars were headed to the Battle of the Bats Tournament in Tacoma, 16 teams from around the state. They returned home as champions! Here’s the update:. The West Seattle Baseball 10U Red All-Stars went 5-0 over the weekend and...
