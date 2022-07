LINCOLNTON – Take a drive around Lincolnton and see if you don’t see some interesting and thoughtful additions. Over at First Federal Park there’s an artistic bike rack and an iron artwork fence. There’s a twin bike rack on the south side of the courthouse lawn. At the entry way to Ramsour’s Battleground on Jeb Seagle Drive is a monument to the battle. Along the South Fork River in Betty Ross Park is a river launch. Colorful banners along Main Street change with the seasons. On Highway 321 there’s welcome signage. Some of the newer additions include Rivoli Movie Theatre Mural at the welcome center on East Water Street, the Compass Rose at the downtown Courthouse traffic triangles, shade sails at First Federal Park and the reusable Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO