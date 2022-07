The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is reporting it has a man suspected in a string of burglaries in the Lake Wenatchee and Leavenworth areas in custody. The department released information on 33-year-old Kevin Waters and a Subaru he was known to drive to the public in early June. Chief Chris Foreman said that a few days later Waters' car was found abandoned in Pend Oreille County.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO