Colorado town's three-person police force resigns

By Logan Smith
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

The Town of Springfield's police chief and two police officers resigned within days of one another this week, CBS4 has learned.

Mayor Tyler Gibson confirmed one officer resigned on July 13. The chief and other officer's resignations were effective Saturday morning.

The officers resigned to take positions elsewhere, Gibson stated. The chief Katrina Martin cited personal reasons.

According to the town's website , the chief is Katrina Martin and the officers Dustin Martin and Jonah West.

"The timing of the resignations is unfortunate," Gibson said in a statement, "but does not appear to have been motivated by any improper acts by the officers."

Gibson and the Town Board of Trustees expressed commitment to an immediate job search to replace the officers with P.O.S.T.-certified personnel as soon as possible.

Meantime, the Baca County Sheriff's Office agreed to provide active police coverage for the town.

Springfield, a town with less than 1,400 residents, according to the latest U.S. Census figures, is located in southeastern Colorado approximately 25 miles from the Kansas and Oklahoma borders.

Related
KKTV

Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Following the announcement that an entire Colorado police force was resigning, the Mayor of Springfield is focused on hiring a new chief. The announcement was made public last week by the Baca County Sheriff’s Office that Chief Katrina Martin, her husband Officer Dustin Martin and Officer Jonah West were no longer patrolling the streets of Springfield. The town is located on the southeast side of the state. While many people are wondering why all three resigned, the mayor is more focused on finding their replacements.
SPRINGFIELD, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Springfield addresses recent law enforcement resignations

Town of Springfield - Baca County Sheriff's Office. In interest of transparency and public trust, the Town of Springfield and the Baca County Sheriff's Office would like to inform the public about recent events that are occurring within the Springfield Police Department and how the Board of Trustees for the Town of Springfield, the Baca County Commissioners and Baca County Sheriff Aaron Shiplett responded to the event.
SPRINGFIELD, CO
KKTV

2 dead in crash near Colorado/Kansas state line

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed after crashing near the Colorado/Kansas state line Sunday evening. Troopers say a man and woman were southbound on Baca County Road 36 when they swerved into the shoulder and hit a small embankment. Their vehicle flipped over and both occupants were thrown out. The passenger died at the scene, while the driver survived long enough to be airlifted to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

All officers resign from small town police department in Colorado

Officials from the Baca County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Friday announcing that every officer from the Springfield Police Department, including the Chief of police, have resigned. The town and county were first made aware of the exodus on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. "All government officials involved...
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

