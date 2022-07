DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Republican nominee for governor, Heidi Ganahl, on Monday selected as her running mate a Navy veteran who has claimed President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president in 2020. Danny Moore lost a previous position due to his stance on the presidential election. His fellow commissioners on the state’s independent congressional redistricting commission voted him out of his chairmanship role last year after Facebook posts surfaced in which he claimed Biden was “elected by the Democrat steal.” Moore’s language echoed false claims by President Donald Trump and his supporters that mass voter fraud threw the election to Biden, something Trump’s own Department of Justice said was not true. Multiple election deniers lost Republican primaries in Colorado last month, including Greg Lopez, a former suburban Denver mayor who challenged Ganahl for the nomination for governor. A member of the Colorado University Board of Regents, Ganahl has not previously emphasized election denial during her campaign, refusing to answer questions about whether Biden was legitimately elected and instead focusing on economic and safety issues.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO