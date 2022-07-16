The controversy of legacy-based admissions in higher education

Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
Leah Stokes, professor of political science and environmental science at UCSB, emphasizes the urgency of climate change and proposes President Biden play hardball with Joe Manchin's fossil fuel wish list as long as Manchin stands in the way of meaningful climate change reforms. July 20, 2022.
“These decisions turn out to be quite complicated in a lot of instances. So trying to make hard and fast rules in legislative bodies that apply the same across the board is just incredibly dangerous for patients,” says Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, on the consequences of criminalizing the practice of medicine in a post-Roe world. July 19, 2022.
Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski react to new polling from battleground states which shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial education policies are met with approval by a majority of voters. Scarborough expands on the questions asked in the poll, remarking "DeSantis is great setting this up so he gets to take on the media, he gets to take on the supposed left, when it's only the most progressive wing of the Democratic party, and suddenly he's the savior of the great moral majority, or whatever he wants to call it. DeSantis baits the left, and it's why he has over $100M in his campaign right now."July 19, 2022.
Last week, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorney said in a statement, “We are considering legal action against those who have smeared my client.” A day later, as NBC News reported, the same lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, sent an interesting letter to Indiana’s Republican attorney general. The lawyer for...
For years, advocates of reproductive health care warned of dire consequences if Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade. Many on the right dismissed such talk as political fearmongering, insisting that the nightmarish scenarios were little more than scare tactics. Now we know better. The Associated Press reported over...
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee, has quietly removed a series of videos from his online presence, including clips of the candidate saying ridiculous things about climate change. * There are quite a...
Trymaine Lee: The Stevens never thought gun violence would find them here. Here in northwest Indianapolis where the streets are quiet but for the sound of bird song and the clatter of neighbor sprinklers watering the green lawns that line their block. A lush tree with deep roots is planted firmly in front of their solid brick house. The air is a little sweet.
