Ohio State

The controversy of legacy-based admissions in higher education

MSNBC
 3 days ago

MSNBC

Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

Leah Stokes, professor of political science and environmental science at UCSB, emphasizes the urgency of climate change and proposes President Biden play hardball with Joe Manchin's fossil fuel wish list as long as Manchin stands in the way of meaningful climate change reforms. July 20, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

“These decisions turn out to be quite complicated in a lot of instances. So trying to make hard and fast rules in legislative bodies that apply the same across the board is just incredibly dangerous for patients,” says Dr. Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, on the consequences of criminalizing the practice of medicine in a post-Roe world. July 19, 2022.
HEALTH
MSNBC

How DeSantis opens the cultural issue trap door — and why Americans keep falling through

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski react to new polling from battleground states which shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial education policies are met with approval by a majority of voters. Scarborough expands on the questions asked in the poll, remarking "DeSantis is great setting this up so he gets to take on the media, he gets to take on the supposed left, when it's only the most progressive wing of the Democratic party, and suddenly he's the savior of the great moral majority, or whatever he wants to call it. DeSantis baits the left, and it's why he has over $100M in his campaign right now."July 19, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Indiana AG receives cease and desist letter from OBGYN doc

Last week, Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorney said in a statement, “We are considering legal action against those who have smeared my client.” A day later, as NBC News reported, the same lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, sent an interesting letter to Indiana’s Republican attorney general. The lawyer for...
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

With Roe overturned, health care nightmares become real

For years, advocates of reproductive health care warned of dire consequences if Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade. Many on the right dismissed such talk as political fearmongering, insisting that the nightmarish scenarios were little more than scare tactics. Now we know better. The Associated Press reported over...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.19.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * In Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race, Doug Mastriano, the far-right Republican nominee, has quietly removed a series of videos from his online presence, including clips of the candidate saying ridiculous things about climate change. * There are quite a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Inescapable gun violence: 'I can't believe this really happened'

Trymaine Lee: The Stevens never thought gun violence would find them here. Here in northwest Indianapolis where the streets are quiet but for the sound of bird song and the clatter of neighbor sprinklers watering the green lawns that line their block. A lush tree with deep roots is planted firmly in front of their solid brick house. The air is a little sweet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

