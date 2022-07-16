The controversy of legacy-based admissions in higher education

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brezinski react to new polling from battleground states which shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' controversial education policies are met with approval by a majority of voters. Scarborough expands on the questions asked in the poll, remarking "DeSantis is great setting this up so he gets to take on the media, he gets to take on the supposed left, when it's only the most progressive wing of the Democratic party, and suddenly he's the savior of the great moral majority, or whatever he wants to call it. DeSantis baits the left, and it's why he has over $100M in his campaign right now."July 19, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO