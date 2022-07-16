ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Video: Gidey wins women’s 10,000m in thrilling, final sprint at 2022 World Championships

By Alex Azzi
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25-lap women’s 10,000m at the 2022 World Championships was determined in a dramatic, sprint finish. World record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia leaned at the line to take the win at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, clocking 30:09.94, finishing just eight-hundredths ahead of Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and thirteen-hundredths ahead of...

onherturf.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Men’s 10,000m. Gold: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) — 27:27.43. Silver: Stanley Mburu (KEN) — 27:27.90.
EUGENE, OR
