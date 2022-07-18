View leaving from the cruise

I was in Hollywood a couple months ago. Ft Lauderdale is just north. From the beach you can clearly see the planes landing and taking off like a giant conveyor belt and the cruise ships coming and going like delivery trucks. its a big machine. (u/grambell789)
It's national hot dog day and the foodie in me could not pass on the idea of looking for the best hot dog spots in Broward and Miami. So, let's just dig right in!. Let's start with Hot Diggity Dogs & More in Fort Lauderdale. You'll get some good ol’ fashioned hot dogs the have been a hit in this town since the 80s. The menu ranges from a beef option and a classic Chicago-style version to a chili dog and N.Y. study with mustard, sauerkraut, and spicy red cooked onions. Whatever you choose, it'll be worth the calories.
Fort Lauderdale Beach was the birthplace of spring break, and despite the city’s efforts to shoo it elsewhere, it still lives on. On any given day, you can saunter into any one of the many Fort Lauderdale beach bars and find yourself next to someone who came on spring break in 1981 and never left. And they’ve got the football-colored skin to prove it.
In recognition of National Hamburger Day next Thursday, Vinya Table — the wildly popular sommelier-driven neighborhood wine bistro and bar that recently opened in the heart of Coral Gables — is making their famous, over-the-top burger a whole lot juicier.
Justine Pierre is a devoted mother who enjoys servicing others less fortunate. She worked at the Camillus House, a community facility dedicated to helping the disadvantaged in the Overtown area of Miami, Florida. Justine was dedicated to serving the homeless in the community.
I love my job. The people are great, and I get to talk for a living! I know it’s hard to believe but there are some folks with even better gigs than us. Deco found someone who makes a ton of dough, and we aren’t talking about her paycheck.
Air Canada is launching nonstop flights between Miami and Vancouver later this year. According to a schedule released by the airline, service will begin December 17, and run three times weekly through April 29. Air Canada will use a 737-MAX8 on the route. The new plane allowing for narrowbody service...
Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open. Skillets, Boca Raton. Skillets just opened its first restaurant on this side of Florida after years as a...
Each city's restaurant scene is a reflection of itself. For Miami, that means an ever-evolving roster of restaurants from cities like New York and London, along with small places opened by locals with passion. And, like Miami, the restaurants on this list are an eclectic bunch ranging from a weekly...
For a healthy lunch, or after a long day at work when in need of reliably good, fresh food from a friendly place that was close to home, Miami Lakers would turn to Beverly Hills Café. But after more than four decades in town, the institution -- famous for...
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TND) — An extremely rare, one-of-a-kind crustacean that was shipped to a Red Lobster restaurant was rescued last week and welcomed into a safe new home. The lobster sent to the restaurant in Hollywood, Florida, had a bright orange shell–much different than their usual coloring. Employees set out on a mission to rescue the critter and find it a new home where it would be in a protected habitat.
A home that was once featured in the popular 80s sitcom "Miami Vice," starring Don Johnson, is now on the market in South Florida. Located at 4994 Hammock Lake Dr., in Coral Gables, the 4,884-square-foot contemporary modern home was actually the setting for a grizzly murder in the opening scene of season four's "Deliver Us From Evil" episode.
MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – Sad news for families and restaurant-goers in Miami Lakes after a landmark spot suddenly closed for good. The Beverly Hills Café shut its doors for the last time on Monday, after being in business for 43 years. Diners saw a note on the door...
South Florida and the Florida Keys was well represented in a new list of the 100 Best Hotels in the World, with three hotels in the Sunshine State making the list, including one in the Top 20 hotels in the world. The White Elephant Hotel in Palm Beach was ranked...
The sound system culture will take center stage in Miramar as Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis presents the exciting celebration of Jamaica 60th Pre- Independence Day Fete with Stone Love Movement on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. at the Miramar Multi-Service Complex located at 6700 Miramar Parkway.
Celebrate guys' night in style at the hottest Miami clubs, where you can drink, dance, and chill out. Everyone wants to let loose and have fun, especially when they're with the guys, and the clubs in Miami are some of the hottest places to hang out. Miami is crawling with bars and clubs that are perfect for your next night out.
Miami is smack-dab in the middle of summer — and it's not the hot-girl kind. Temperatures have hovered in the high 80s and low 90s for days, and the humidity makes it feel like the 100s. The forecast shows no sign of the mercury dipping any time soon. On...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detour has been issued for drivers who use Interstate 95 in the Fort Lauderdale area. The southbound lanes between Sunrise and Broward boulevards will be closed starting Tuesday at 9 p.m. and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound lanes will remain open. It’s...
On December 22nd, 1960, in Miami, Florida, a boy named Luther Roderick Campbell was born. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired Luther’s name, and he was reared by a Jamaican and a Bahamian family with four other children. Every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Campbell was compelled by his mother to leave the house regardless of whether or not he worked.
Nestled in the heart of Surfside, Neya is a kitchen and bar concept showcasing modern Israeli fare in a sleek convivial atmosphere. Open daily for dinner service, the new restaurant was designed to bring a singular gastronomic experience to the neighborhood, a cozy spot to sit down for cocktails and an array of delicious shareable dishes.
Comments / 1