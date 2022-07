A prairie dog in the Hesperus/Breen area tested positive for Yersinia pestis, which is the bacteria that causes plague on Friday, July 15. Fleas from the prairie dog colony have been collected and sent to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) for further testing, though results are not yet available. There is no known human exposure to the prairie dog, its colony or any fleas in the area. Signs will be posted in the area where the positive prairie dog was collected.

