Sri Lanka media reports twelve people had died from rabies during the last 6 months, according to the Health Ministry data. The Director-Public Health Veterinary Service Dr. L.D. Kithsiri said, “The main reasons for deaths in Sri Lanka are non-vaccination of dogs against rabies (There are between 20 and 30 million dogs in the country and only around 1.1 million dogs are vaccinated annually) and not getting post-exposure treatments. If treated properly immediately after an infected animal bite [rabies] is 100% preventable, and post-exposure vaccine and serum [are] freely available at government hospitals.”

