Orange County Police Kill Suspect in Slaying of Ex-NASCAR Driver Bobby East

By Debbie L. Sklar
 3 days ago
Bobby East in 2008. Photo David Allio/Icon Sportswire

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing ex-NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police.

East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster Blvd.

He apparently had words with Trent William Millsap, a transient known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.

Millsap allegedly stabbed East in the chest. Officers were sent to the gas station at 5:51 p.m. and East was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Westminster police received information Friday that Millsap was in an apartment in the 3300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim, said Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD.

A SWAT team was sent to the location and during the service of a search warrant, a shooting involving police and the suspect occurred, leaving a police dog with a single gunshot wound, which was considered non-life-threatening, MacCormick said.

Millsap was killed.

East, a native of Torrance, raced on the NASCAR, U.S. Auto Club and Automobile Racing Club of America circuits. He was a three-time USAC champion.

