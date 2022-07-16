ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl Shot in Back While Riding in Pickup Truck in Little Italy

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
The driver turned around and confronted the group on the sidewalk and they got into a verbal altercation. Someone on the sidewalk fired several shots, one of which hit the girl sitting in the back of the vehicle, according to police. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in a pickup in Little Italy, police said.

The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a group of people from a motel went to get gas at a station on Pacific Highway and Laurel Street, said Officer O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

On their way back to the motel, the truck passed a group of three men and two women walking on the sidewalk and someone in the vehicle thought an object had been thrown at their car, the officer said.

The driver turned around and confronted the group on the sidewalk and they got into a verbal altercation. Someone on the sidewalk fired several shots, one of which hit the girl sitting in the back of the vehicle, O’Brien said.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that are serious but not considered to be life-threatening.

Detectives were investigating the incident.

–City News Service

