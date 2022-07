2022 is set to be an extremely pivotal year for Tennessee football and second-year head coach Josh Heupel. There are plenty of games on the Vols’ schedule that would make for season-defining wins. The biggest obviously being Alabama and Georgia, but is a victory in those matchups a realistic expectation for Heupel in year 2? Not in my opinion. But, there are other games that are very winnable and that would be massive wins for UT football at large. Primary among those winnable, but huge, games is Florida in Knoxville on September 24th and at LSU on October 8th.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO