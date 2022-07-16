ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

WVC Receives Two Grants for Knights Kupboard Food Pantry

By Terra Sokol
kpq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wenatchee Valley College Foundation recently received $3,200 to restock their...

kpq.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

WVC Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation is welcoming two new members to its board of directors. Jennifer Babcock is a CPA with Cordell, Neher & Company, and Danielle Marchant is an attorney with Davis Arniel Law Firm. Foundation director, Rachel Evey, says both are a welcome addition to cause. “We’re excited...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Clothes for the Classroom Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

Serve Wenatchee is returning with Clothes for the Classroom at the Columbia Valley Community Health’s Back to School Health Fair to provide free clothes and school supplies for students in August. 1,000 students will be eligible for these resources at the Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church on August 13, from...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Confluence Health, Nurses Union Agree on Contract

Confluence Health and its nurses’ union have a new agreement in place. The agreement covers all Confluence Heath nurses who work at Central Washington Hospital, which is the largest medical center in North Central Washington. It calls for a 16 percent pay increase for nurses over three years and...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Society
ifiberone.com

‘We have a deal’: Confluence Health inks first post-pandemic nursing contract; includes standard-setting pay

WENATCHEE - In a win for some local nurses across the region, Confluence Health has come to terms on a new deal with its nursing staff at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Central Washington Hospital is the largest hospital in north central Washington. Local members of the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) union voted June 30th to ratify a new three-year contract negotiated with Confluence Health. WSNA represents in-patient nurses employed at Central Washington Hospital.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

$2.2 Million Contract Awarded for Pinnacles Prep Improvements

The City of Wenatchee will pay a local construction company over $2 million for upgrades and renovations to the Pinnacles Prep Charter School campus. The campus at 504 S. Chelan Avenue, which is owned by the City, was formerly the Wenatchee Community Center. The City of Wenatchee now leases the property to Pinnacles Prep.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Approves 9th and Valley Mall Project

The East Wenatchee City Council finally found an acceptable bid Tuesday night to give a major facelift to the area around the intersection of 9th Street Northeast and Valley Mall Parkway. Public Works Manager Garren Melton said the project will also include replacing the intersection's blinking 4-way stop light with...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonperishable Food#Wenatchee Valley College#Hygiene#Wsl#Charity#Wvc#Ncw#The Wenatchee Rotary Club
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County commissioners approve $2.8 million request to fund crime center

Yakima County Commissioners approved Sheriff Bob Udell’s request for almost $3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to establish a regional crime lab. Commissioners Ron Anderson and LaDon Linde voted Friday to approve Udell’s application for $2.8 million of the county’s $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to establish the center, a release from Udell’s office said.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Six fires reported between Ephrata and Moses Lake

EPHRATA - iFIBER ONE News is getting reports about six fires that have broken out along SR 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake as of Monday afternoon. At least four spot fires broke out in the area of Neppel Road near Moses Lake and are nearly out with crews doing mop up.
EPHRATA, WA
97 Rock

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Keyes Fibre fire started in an oven and did extensive damage

Multiple fire agencies spent more than 10 hours battling a three-alarm fire that caused extensive damage at Keyes Fibre in north Wenatchee Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. The fire started in an oven at the manufacturing facility and burned through much of the main building and the roof. Kay...
WENATCHEE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
lakechelannow.com

Chelan County Actively Pursuing Illegal STR Operations

Unpermitted operations will get a warning letter before fines are imposed. With a fully staffed Code Enforcement Unit and the review of all provisional permits now complete, Chelan County Community Development advises short-term rental owners that the county is actively pursuing unpermitted operations. “We are in a better position now...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Suspect refused to come out, so K9 Rex went in

A standoff with a man who barricaded himself in the bathroom of a Moses Lake home last weekend ended when K9 Rex was sent inside. Moses Lake police said Sebastian Hester, 29, had entered the residence on Pennsylvania Street illegally Saturday morning and threatened to kill the homeowner. Police said...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County on the lookout for unauthorized short-term rentals

Unpermitted short-term rentals are on notice: Chelan County says its code enforcement team is now fully staffed and on the lookout for rental businesses that don’t comply with county regulations. Short-term rental division manager Kirsten Ryles says operators who don’t have a county permit can expect to receive a...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan teen badly burned after allegedly setting fire to rodeo barn

A Chelan teen suffered third-degree burns and was hospitalized at Seattle’s Harborview Medical after allegedly setting fire to a small barn at the Chelan Rodeo Grounds Sunday afternoon. The fire followed a reported car theft in Chelan at about 12:30 p.m., said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Operations...
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Possible Drowning at Soap Lake

Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the possible drowning last Saturday at Alkali Lake just north of Soap Lake. On July 16, around 5:30 p.m., authorities were notified that a man in his 60s swam to an island 25 feet away and 100 feet away from the mainland. When he...
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County To Crack Down On Non Compliant Short Term Rentals

Chelan County is stepping up efforts to enforce its short-term rental code. The county's Community Development department has issued more than 721 short-term rental permits so far, but estimates there could be hundreds more now operating. The Sheriff’s Office now has a three-officer staff in its Code Enforcement Unit, and...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy