El Paso, TX

One person is dead on scene after being hit by a train, per EPPD

By Luis Barrio
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police say that one person is dead on the scene after a train vs. pedestrian collision.

It happened on Franklin and El Paso Street. The notification came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. No other information has been provided by police.

