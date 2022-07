The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Tennessee commit is the third-rated recruit overall on 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2023. Iamaleava spent his sophomore and junior year at Warren after a freshman campaign at Long Beach Poly. As a junior, he threw for 2,244 yards and had 33 touchdowns against one interception in nine games. He led the Bears to an 8-1 record. The only loss came in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs against Corona del Mar (Newport Beach) when Iamaleava suffered an injury early in the second quarter and was never cleared to return from concussion protocol.

