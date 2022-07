The 2022 Formula 1 season has a tough act to follow.Max Verstappen won a first world crown in the most dramatic - and controversial - of circumstances in 2021 after beating Lewis Hamilton to the line at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to emerge victorious from a thrilling title race.The Red Bull driver is back to defend his crown this year but has the chasing pack hot on his tail.Seven-time world champion Hamilton has seen his Mercedes struggle in the early going, however, with Charles Leclerc showing signs of a real resurgence in his revamped Ferrari.Mercedes new boy George Russell has hit the ground running for his new team alongside Hamilton too in what has been a hugely exciting start to the campaign.Here's how the world drivers' championship standings currently stand: Read More Open Championship: Paul Lawrie is first to swing on day one of competitionVerstappen and Sainz had ‘toxic’ relationship at Toro Rosso, Red Bull chief revealsHorner says Mercedes will be ‘quick’ in France and a ‘contender’ for rest of season

