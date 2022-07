The Calgary Flames lost leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau in free agency last week, and the team's second-leading scorer Matthew Tkachuk may be following him out the door. On Monday, the Flames announced that they filed for club-elected salary arbitration with Tkachuk in hopes of a contract resolution. According to Eric Francis of Sportsnet, that decision was likely made with the sole intention of buying the team time to negotiate a trade.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO